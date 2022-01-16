LITTLETON — After a year of uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, Littleton School District SAU 84 has completed its budgeting and is proposing a reduced budget for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as putting more money into the retained fund balance to cover any emergencies.
During the budget hearing Thursday in the Littleton High School cafeteria, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart presented a total proposed budget of $17.153 million, down more than $300,000 from the current budget of $17.473 million.
The proposed budget carries an estimated tax rate impact of $15.32.
The 2022-2023 default budget is $17.461 million.
The proposed budget is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 by the budget committee.
The main drivers in the budget are salaries and benefits, which make up 75 to 80 percent of the total budget, as well as employee health insurance and state-mandated contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System.
“The school district for years now has always tried to get the best health insurance for employees and for taxpayers,” said Hart.
Health insurance was higher a few years ago, but is now flat, with the 2022-2023 expenditure at $2.415 million and the current fiscal year expenditure at $2.417 million.
Salaries, at a total of $7.929 million, are also flat, and this year, unlike last year, there was no big jump in state retirement system contributions, said Hart.
Looking at the last seven years of budgets, with the 2o16-2017 budget at $16.719 million, Hart called the 2.5 percent difference between the last seven budgets fiscally responsible.
In the proposed budget are two new positions; a technology assistant at $72,594 a year and an ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) position at $77,787.
In an effort to upgrade its technology facilities, the district is about to launch a technology audit to determine where the gaps are, said Hart.
Fortunately, SAU 84’s operations and technology budgets have decreased with the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, he said.
Some of the money is being used for equipment purchases to replace antiquated equipment.
“One of our objectives is to leverage the ESSER funds, and we have two more years to access this funding,” said Hart.
The funding has been used to buy software for discounts over several years, make new technology equipment purchases as part of the district’s technology plan, and make safety, health, air quality and other improvements to school facilities.
ESSER money is also being spent on audits that Hart said will not only impact the next year, but have positive financial benefits for the next five years and longer.
For the 2022-2023, the district will be giving $631,826 back to taxpayers.
“The average is $550,000 and we are exceeding that,” said Hart.
Although the nation is experiencing skyrocketing inflation, Hart said if the proposed 2022-2023 budget reflected inflation it would be $1 million higher, which it is not.
“Even with the warrant articles, we will be below this year’s budget,” he said.
On the warrant, Article 3 asks voters to approve a collective bargaining agreement for Littleton teachers that carries an estimated increase in salaries and benefits of $126,546 for 2022-2023, and additional increase of $66,733 for 2023-2024, and an additional increase of $85,991 for 2024-2025.
It is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 by the budget committee.
Article 5 will ask voters to approve a collective bargaining agreement for support staff that carries an estimated increase in salaries and benefits of $140,294 for 2022-2023 and an additional increase of $58,044 for 2023-2024.
It is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 by the budget committee.
For the support staff article, Hart said the district has become out of alignment with salaries in the area compared to other districts, and an $11 wage for some support positions is no longer competitive.
He noted that the $140,294 increase in salaries and benefits comes with a reduction of two positions.
Article 7 will ask voters to increase the amount retained in the district’s fund balance from 2.5 percent to 5 percent of the district’s net assessment in any given year.
The expenditure of any amount in the fund would only be done after a public hearing. The article also requires the school board to include a report on the retained fund balance in its annual report.
Any expenditure from the fund would be solely for emergencies, said Hart.
Article 7 is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 4-3 by the budget committee.
Article 8 will ask voters to add $50,000 to the Lakeway Elementary School Capital Reserve Fund, established last year, to cover repairs and maintenance at the school that is aging and has deficiencies.
It is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 by the budget committee.
Article 9 asks voters to add the tax rate impact to all articles, as the town does with its warrant articles.
It is recommended 5-0 by the school board and 6-0 by the budget committee.
Thursday’s budget hearing, that lasted 30 minutes, drew about a dozen residents and school staff members, with no one asking questions about the budget or warrant articles at the conclusion.
The deliberative session to amend articles before they are placed on the town meeting warrant or put them on the warrant unchanged is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the high school cafeteria.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 8 at the Department of Public Works garage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.