Littleton School District SAU 84:Incoming Superintendent Presents Goals, Vision For District

LITTLETON — As the incoming superintendent of Littleton School District SAU 84 prepares to lead the district beginning July 1, he laid out his goals and vision for the district this week.
The hiring of William Hart, former superintendent of the Ipswich School District in Massachusetts and for the last two years a secondary school principal at the School of the Nations in Brazil, was announced by the Littleton School Board on May 4.
In an email interview, Hart spoke of what brought him to Littleton.
“Several years ago my wife and I wanted to find an area of the country that we could see spending the rest of our lives,” he said. “The White Mountains Region satisfied everything on our list. We have been thrilled with our decision to move to the White Mountains. I began researching school districts in the White Mountains when we decided to return to the United States from Brazil. I was looking for a school district in a town that was ‘on the move.’ My research showed that Littleton was a town with a clear vision for the future. A town that was dedicated to continuous work toward their vision. This type of town is a strong match with my educational philosophy and experience as a school leader.”
Hart’s plan is to remain SAU 84 superintendent until his retirement.
“The contract I signed with the Littleton School District will be the last of my education career,” he said. “I am excited to begin work with the Littleton community to expand and deepen the good work happening in the district for years. Continuity in leadership is essential to ensure a school district reaches its full potential. It is my intention to bring that leadership continuity to the Littleton School District for the next several years.”
Collaboration involving all stakeholders is a top priority, said Hart.
“It is critically important for a school leader to collaborate with school community stakeholders to determine school district goals,” he said. “I always begin new positions by reaching out to the school community to determine the strengths and challenges in the school district. These community identified strengths and challenges will be foundational to the school district goals and associated initiatives. My school leadership and vision for the district will be a combination of community identified objectives and my educational philosophy.”
The primary objective of that philosophy is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills and intellectual habits to be productive citizens in a global community, an objective that creates a philosophical imperative to balance academic content acquisition with intellectual and social disposition development, said Hart.
“In an effective 21st-century school, there is an archetypal shift that has curriculum, instruction and assessment more focused on learning standards like analysis, synthesis and problem-solving,” he said. “Communication and collaboration skills essential in a broad and diverse global community must be explicitly taught and assessed. What we want students to know and be able to do has shifted in this century and education must align resources, academic objectives and student outcomes with the new educational standard.”
All students deserve to be challenged by a rigorous curriculum rich in academic and 21st-century skill content, and to that end, educators must create powerful learning environments that are rigorous and engaging for all students, said Hart.
In his letter to the Littleton School District seeking the job, Hart wrote, “My primary focus as an educational leader is to support school communities in building student capacity to be impactful global citizens. This goal is accomplished by being visionary and strategic in educational programming, leading the learning in ongoing and embedded professional collaboration and aligning and scaffolding the educational experience pre-K through 12 to ensure all students are empowered to use their minds well.”
The annual salary for the superintendent position for the 2020-2021 school year is $119,000.
“We’re very excited to have him come on board and are looking forward to his arrival,” Greg Cook, chair of the Littleton School Board, said Monday. “He’s joining us at a very unprecedented time in the school district and we’re excited for his leadership and are hoping to get a good jump on September, whatever that will look like then.”
Hart will replace part-time interim SAU 84 Superintendent Corinne Cascadden, who became interim superintendent in November.
Last week, Cascadden said she was glad to be a voice for education in the North Country.
“I am thankful for that experience,” she said.
After leaving the superintendent post in Littleton, she will continue to serve on the New Hampshire Commission to Study School Funding, established through a recent state law and composed of members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives and New Hampshire Senate and nearly a half dozen public members.
“We are just starting to get up and running and we have a huge task ahead of us,” said Cascadden.
