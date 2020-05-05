Littleton School District:School Board Hires New Superintendent, To Begin July 1

The Littleton School Board on Monday announced an incoming superintendent for Littleton School District SAU 84.
William Hart, the former superintendent of the Ipswich School District in Massachusetts and who is currently principal at an international school in Brazil, is set to take the reins on July 1 as the permanent superintendent for Littleton’s schools.
Hart is scheduled to return to the United States on June 21 or 22 and was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
He will replace Corinne Cascadden, who retired in 2019 as superintendent of the Berlin School District SAU 3, but who agreed to serve as interim SAU 84 superintendent from November 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Hart’s experience and familiarity with the area made him stand out as a candidate, Cascadden said Tuesday.
“He has the experience and has been working at an international school in Brazil for two years,” said Cascadden, who started the Littleton superintendent search committee. “He has a house in North Conway, so he knows the North Country and has been in the area long enough to know it.”
Hart applied when the superintendent search was opened last year, following the resignation of then-superintendent Steven Nilhas. who departed SAU 84 after three years as superintendent to become the new director of curriculum and instruction at White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.
Although Hart then couldn’t be back in the States for another year, the Littleton School Board was interested in him, she said.
“I’m very happy they’ve found a good candidate,” said Cascadden. “It’s exciting for the town.”
The search for a superintendent ended up being longer than anticipated after the school board reopened it, but then they pulled in Hart, she said.
“Sometimes you just have to be patient and you get a good candidate,” said Cascadden.
Hart is currently serving as a secondary school principal at the School of the Nations Brazil.
“He came up through the ranks, had several years of being a principal and several years of being a superintendent,” said Littleton School Board member Ann Wiggett. “I think he’ll be a great superintendent and am anxiously waiting to meet him in person on his arrival.”
Other Hiring, Departure
Mark Fiorentino, former Colebrook Academy principal who has taught as an instructor at Littleton High School’s career and technical education center, has been hired as the assistant principal at the Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School, replacing Eric Daffinrud.
He will begin on July 1, said Cascadden.
Sam Natti, who has been a special education teacher at the Lakeway school, will be leaving SAU 84 to take a job as assistant principal at Groveton High School.
Natti’s position has been posted, said Cascadden.
