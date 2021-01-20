Littleton School District:Senate Bill Seeks To Return $293K To Littleton Taxpayers

The North Country's new state senator, Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, attended the orientation for new senators at the statehouse on Thursday and is advancing several constituent-related bills. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON — The state Senate bill discussed at last week’s school district budget hearing seeks to net nearly $300,000 in state funding for the school district, money that would offset the tax rate during a budget year that currently projects a revenue shortfall.

The particulars were discussed Thursday during a meeting of the advisory town-school budget committee with the sponsor of the bill, state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, who was allowed by the Senate Rules Committee to file the bill after the deadline for legislation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments