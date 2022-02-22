Littleton School District Superintendent, Board Clarify Support Staff Warrant Article

LITTLETON — Although Littleton School District SAU 84’s deliberative session on Feb. 9 went smoothly, one article has sowed a degree of confusion for some.
Article 5, a two-year collective bargaining agreement between the Littleton School Board and the Littleton Support Staff Association union, asks voters to raise $140,294 for the first year, fiscal year 2022-2023, to increase the salaries and benefits for support staff, which includes paraprofessionals, office staff, and other school district employees.
Nominally, Article 5 carries a tax rate impact of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is reflected at the bottom of the warrant article.
In reality, though, with three support staff positions eliminated for a total reduction of $120,963, the tax rate impact is 3 cents.
But because the total appropriation is $140,294, the higher tax rate impact must be reflected on the warrant article, per New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration rules.
During the school board’s meeting on Monday, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said the tax rate impact shown could make some people hesitant to vote for the article.
“We did get some feedback from people in attendance, and they were nervous,” he said. “The 19 cent impact on the local taxes might be a bit of a deterrent for some people.”
Because he is a school district staff member, Hart said he can’t advocate for Article 5, which he said is the one article on the warrant that can be a little confusing.
He said he can explain it, however, and spoke of the rationale for the support staff article.
“We got woefully behind in our salary schedules with this particular group of employees,” said Hart. “We had a starting salary of just over $11 for our paraprofessionals. They can get that at any fast-food restaurants, and significantly more than that. It’s been very difficult to recruit and retain, especially paraprofessionals. So, in the negotiations, we advocated that we would cut back on some of those positions and use that reduction in the budget to help finance our far more significant increase in salaries.”
If people look at the article, they can see that the amount requested, the $140,294, is significantly more than the district would normally request in a salaries and benefits increase for its support staff, he said.
“But there’s a big caveat to that,” said Hart. “The first year of this we will be reducing three paraprofessional positions, the total of which would be $120,963. When you look at that, really the net difference is only $19,330. So that impact, if you look at without the reduction, is a 19 cent impact on people’s taxes. But with the reduction, it’s only a 3 cent impact (per $1,000) on people’s tax rate.”
What the district tried to do is problem-solve in order to get a salary schedule for support staff that is reasonably competitive without having a significant impact on the tax rate, he said.
“I can say the $19,330 is significantly less than other increases in the past,” said Hart. “So I think we have a win-win here.”
School board chairman Greg Cook, said, “In sum, we have a $140,000 increase in Article 5, but we have $120,963 reduction in our operating budget, which is the 16 cents you spoke of, so the net difference is the 3 cents versus what really shows on the article, which is 19 cents because the 16 cent reduction is in the operating budget.”
The 19 cents is shown because the school district, under New Hampshire town meeting rules, has to match exactly what is raised and appropriated, which is the $140,000, said SAU 84 business administrator Patricia Brown.
“It has to say 19 cents, but we’re saving 16 cents in Article 2 [the operating budget] with $120,000 [reduced],” she said.
For the second year of the collective bargaining agreement for support staff, which is fiscal year 2023-2024, the request is for $58,044.
Because the 2023-2024 operating budget will be reduced by $31,204 after eliminating one paraprofessional position, the actual total net cost with that reduction for that year will be $26,840, according to school district calculations.
