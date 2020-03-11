LITTLETON — Voters on Tuesday rejected the article asking them for $788,000 to buy land and engineer it for a new Lakeway Elementary School.

It’s the second defeat in just as many years and it puts the school board back at square one on what to do with the 70-year-old elementary school that school officials said is costing more to repair and maintain and has dozens of building and life-safety code deficiencies.

