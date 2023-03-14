Littleton School District Voters Elect Antonucci, Gendreau To Select Board, Support Lakeway Article

LITTLETON — Voters during Tuesday’s town meeting vote reelected Erica Antonucci to the Littleton School Board, elected new board member Bill Gendreau, and supported an article for Lakeway Elementary School.
Running for the two open three-year seats were Antonucci, Bill Gendreau, Donald Regnet, and Rudy Gelsi.
Antonucci, securing a second term, netted 570 votes.
Gendreau was elected with 419 votes.
“I want to thank all of the people who came out and supported me,” said Gendreau. “I plan to do the very best I can to represent the town and school.”
Regnet received 273 votes and Gelsi 125 votes.
In a 665-183 vote, residents approved Article 5, which asked them to raise $155,000 to add the Lakeway Elementary School Building and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund.
The money, which will come from the fund balance and not taxation, will be used to pay for schematic drawings of architectural, mechanical and plumbing for a new elementary school, which the school board and Lakeway School Committee concluded would be a better option than renovating the existing school, which is more than 70 years old and has incurred dozens of life-safety and building code deficiencies through the years.
Article 5’s approval will prepare the school district to apply for state building aid funding to reduce the local taxpayer share, through a process expected to begin in 2025, after the state’s next biennium budget is approved, and take two years.
With Article 5 approved, the school board plans to present voters with a proposal for a new elementary school for the March 2024 town meeting vote.
In a 685-172 vote, residents approved a proposed school district operating budget of $17.565 million, nearly $12,000 below the default budget.
The 2023-2024 school year budget takes effect on July 1.
Voters also approved Article 3 (613-242), which asked them to raise $150,000 to be added to the Lakeway Elementary School Building and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund for repairs and maintenance.
In addition, they approved Article 4 (670-186), which asked them to raise $50,000 to be added to the School Facilities Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
Tuesday’s vote tallies were unofficial, and several dozen ballots still needed to be counted by press time.
