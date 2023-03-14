Littleton School District Voters Elect Antonucci, Gendreau To Select Board, Support Lakeway Article
Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil, left, Town Moderator Chad Stearns, and Town Clerk Angela Brousseau prepare for the results of Tuesday's town meeting ballot vote. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Voters during Tuesday’s town meeting vote reelected Erica Antonucci to the Littleton School Board, elected new board member Bill Gendreau, and supported an article for Lakeway Elementary School.

Running for the two open three-year seats were Antonucci, Bill Gendreau, Donald Regnet, and Rudy Gelsi.

