LITTLETON — As North Country employers continue their search to fill jobs with skilled employees, Above The Notch Community School and two local manufacturing companies have joined forces to launch a new workforce training program based at Littleton High School.

Debuting this semester at ATNCS, the year-old adult education program at LHS, is a Computer Numerical Control machine manufacturing course taught on two CNC machines, a mill and a lathe, that LHS received through a $170,000 jobs training grant through the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority and installed at the school in 2016.

