Shane Radwich, left, of St. Johnsbury, employed with Rotobec USA, trains Monday on a CNC machine at Above The Notch Community School, based at Littleton High School, as instructor Matt Horne watches. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Behind the glass, Matt Horne, CNC machine instructor for a new class at Above The Notch Community School, based at Littleton High School, prepares a machine for a training session on Monday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — As North Country employers continue their search to fill jobs with skilled employees, Above The Notch Community School and two local manufacturing companies have joined forces to launch a new workforce training program based at Littleton High School.
Debuting this semester at ATNCS, the year-old adult education program at LHS, is a Computer Numerical Control machine manufacturing course taught on two CNC machines, a mill and a lathe, that LHS received through a $170,000 jobs training grant through the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority and installed at the school in 2016.
