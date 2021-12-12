Littleton Schools Dip In COVID Cases, Though Town Numbers Remain High

After weeks of high COVID case numbers at Littleton schools that largely drove total town-wide case numbers, threw dozens of students and staff into quarantine, and stressed staffing levels at Lakeway Elementary School, the numbers have dropped.
Local emergency officials, though, have voiced concerns about another surge in the region around the Christmas holiday and into January, similar to last year, but this time bringing with it the possibility of exacerbating ongoing hospital capacity challenges.
With the virus as of Friday, according to Littleton School District numbers, were nine students and three staff members from Lakeway, four students from Daisy Bronson Middle School, and two students and one staff member from Littleton High School.
In quarantine for exposure were a total of 18 students and one staff member.
There were no cases at the Little Leopards day care or Above the Notch Community School, and none at the central school district office.
“Generally speaking, I think we are in better shape than we have been in the last month or so,” Littleton School District Superintendent William Hart said during last week’s school board meeting.
He thanked the district’s nurses and said some feedback from a concerned parent who was confused about COVID protocols, such as the policy when someone tests positive, have led to a clearer update in the district’s policies.
In an effort to try to support every question people have had, the district might have overwhelmed parents with its policies, but an update was sent to parents to better explain what the district is doing, said Hart.
As of Friday evening, according New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services figures, the town of Littleton had 55 confirmed active cases, by far the highest of any town in the North Country.
From what he can tell, Michael McQuillen, fire chief for Littleton and the town’s emergency management director, said the numbers appear to not be from any particular super-spreader event, with the exception of some Thanksgiving get-togethers, but from standard community transmission.
For active case numbers overall, he said the projection for the next month is similar to last winter, with numbers likely to rise again in the coming weeks.
“The expectation is that we’re going to see an increase just with the family gatherings and people getting together for social outings,” McQuillen said Friday. “Last year, we saw the same thing happen at Christmastime and Thanksgiving, so we expect that trend to occur again where we’re going to see those numbers rise through the month of December and into Christmas and then settle down into January. That would be the hope, that by the middle of January it will start to settle back down again.”
Children ages 5 to 11 in Littleton schools who had permission by their parents were given their second vaccination dose on Dec. 3, in coordination with Littleton Regional Healthcare.
“We’ve been doing some with the [North Country] Public Health Network, getting out to some of the other schools in the region and doing some vaccinations to help them along,” said McQuillen.
With enough children vaccinated, he said, the hope is it will keep active case numbers down and more manageable in schools.
While youth rarely get severe symptoms, health officials said they can spread it to more vulnerable people.
As of Friday, the North Country Public Health Network region had a cumulative death count of 89 people that is attributed to the virus.
Currently, statewide, more than 40 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients, more than at any time during the pandemic.
McQuillen said the message remains to get vaccinated or, if one can’t, wear a mask and socially distance to separate oneself from the virus.
