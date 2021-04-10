Littleton Schools Report Increase In COVID Cases

The Littleton School District SAU 84 saw a spike in COVID-19 cases this past week.
Superintendent William Hart reported 13 positive cases and 74 quarantines among staff and students across the K-12 school district as of Friday afternoon.
Those cases are divided between Lakeway Elementary School, which has six active cases (four students, two staff) and 25 quarantines (19 students, six staff), and the middle/high school, which has seven active cases (all students) and 49 quarantines (47 students, 2 staff).
“Recently, we have seen an increase in COVID 19 cases both in town and in our schools. Our staff and students continue to go above and beyond to ensure learning continues in this challenging environment. However, the strain on our system is growing daily as we try to meet our educational commitments and deal with COVID (and other) related absences,” Hart wrote Friday in a letter to the school community.
The Littleton School numbers reflect a community-wide surge in COVID cases.
Littleton currently has 35 active cases — the fifth-highest total north of Concord — and the town’s seven-day positive test rate of 20.4% is the second-highest in the state behind Durham (30%).
In his letter, Hart asked people to remain on guard against the coronavirus.
“We ask that all school community members continue to be vigilant with all safety strategies including masking, social distancing and hand washing be followed. The school department is using the updated New Hampshire Guidelines to monitor and respond to COVID 19 related challenges. The school-based teams are well versed in the New Hampshire Guidelines and are working diligently to ensure the school community remains safe,” he wrote.
Littleton schools continue to operate four days a week in person.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all New Hampshire K-12 public schools to resume five days a week in person by April 19, but Littleton Schools have requested a waiver to delay implementation until May 3 (the week after April vacation), in order for staff to complete the vaccination process and achieve immunity.
The number of active cases in other North Country communities as of Wednesday, April 7, are as follows: 38 in Berlin, 11 in Haverhill, 8 in Bethlehem, 5 each in Colebrook, Lancaster, Lisbon and Whitefield, and at least one in Bath, Carroll, Gorham, Lincoln, Lyman, Milan, Monroe, Northumberland, Piermont, Stark, Warren, Woodstock.
