While the largest share of active COVID cases in the North Country continues to be in Coös County — with Berlin reporting 59 active cases on Thursday — Littleton is seeing its own spike, and many of the cases are from the town’s younger residents.
On Thursday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 20 active cases in Littleton.
According to the Littleton School District’s own COVID dashboard, there are currently six COVID-positive students out from Lakeway Elementary and five students quarantining for exposure. Two COVID-positive students are out from Daisy Bronson Middle School or Littleton High School and another five are quarantined from exposure there.
“It has been very, very challenging for all of us school nurses,” said Lakeway Elementary nurse Penny McKinnon on Wednesday afternoon. “Our jobs are hard anyways, but then to put this on top of it is … we’ve become not just nurses; we are the COVID police.”
“Our district is the only district in our area, I believe, that is not mandating masks right now,” she said, adding that their case numbers were, however, quite low compared to the total number of students: six at Lakeway are currently infected out of 345 students total.
McKinnon said there may be some in-school transmission of the virus, but no significant rise has occurred.
“We’re keeping such a close look at it,” she said. “We have a running list of positive cases and exposure cases for staff and students, and our numbers are low. Our superintendent keeps a really close eye on the information that we school nurses give to him, so if they ever spike up and get high then he definitely will make a recommendation to the school board to go back to mask-wearing.”
On Monday, Littleton Schools Superintendent William Hart reported that the district had 10 active COVID cases among students (seven at Lakeway Elementary, three at Daisy Bronson Middle/Littleton High). Earlier this month, on Oct. 4, the school district also had 10 active cases, while the town of Littleton had 30.
“The learning environment for students was dramatically impacted by the masking requirements last school year,” Hart said in an email on Thursday afternoon. “The positive change in the learning environment without masks is palpable. I will continue to recommend to the School Board that masking be voluntary unless we see significant increases in cohort transmission in school.”
“All of us are in this together,” said McKinnon. “Whatever anybody can do, like if you’re sick or your child is sick … please stay home. I understand parents have to work, but even the flu or the common cold … we don’t want to spread that around either. Really observe for symptoms, get tested and keep your child home if they are feeling ill.”
“I’m concerned about the flu season, to be honest with you,” she said. “I really am.”
However, McKinnon said she is “super excited” that the school is working with Littleton Regional Hospital to likely host a clinic on Nov. 12 for staff to get booster shots and for younger children to get the COVID vaccine.
“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “A lot of parents are signing their kids up for it, and a lot of the staff will be getting their boosters.”
McKinnon said that almost all of Lakeway Elementary’s staff had been vaccinated: only four or five out of around 84 staff members had chosen not to receive the vaccine yet.
Public Health Advisory For Gathering Of The Jack-O’-Lanterns
Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz said Thursday that he wasn’t sure where exactly the COVID rise has come from in town, but that schools and churches could be logical sources of community spread.
Bratz, along with Littleton Fire Chief Mike McQuillen and Deputy Health Officer Katie Williams, issued a public health advisory regarding the Gathering of the Jack-O’-Lanterns event to be held along the Ammonoosuc River on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The announcement advises those attending the event to wear one (or two!) masks and to stay at least six feet (two arm’s lengths) apart from people they don’t live with, where possible. It also advises potential attendees to stay home if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 recently.
“There is always next year,” the advisory reads.
Dave Harkless, owner of Littleton Bike & Fitness and the founder and organizer of the gathering, said Wednesday that he was fully in support of the advisory and that he would be wearing a mask himself. Trick-or-treating at downtown businesses has been canceled this year due to the recent spike in cases.
“Vermont, New Hampshire and Colorado are the three states where the numbers of people coming down with COVID are over the amount that was reported two weeks ago,” said Bratz on Thursday morning.
Bratz explained that there were three deciding factors in issuing the advisory: the density of the crowd, the contagion of the Delta variant of the virus and the presence of young, unvaccinated children that may be asymptomatic.
“The fact that [the gathering of the jack-o’-lanterns] is outside is great, but the fact that people are crowding next to each other is one of the issues that were of concern to us,” he said. “The estimate for the event is over 2,000 people all crowded within a few blocks of each other.”
Bratz explained that the Delta variant is also much more of a problem in terms of easy transmission between people.
“There are also going to be very young unvaccinated children there because this event is really for them as much as for the adults,” he said. Depending on the study, up to 80 percent of young children who may be carrying the virus are asymptomatic, which is almost double what the general population percentage is.”
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in other North Country communities was as follows: 16 in Lancaster, 12 each in Gorham and Haverhill, 10 in Lisbon, 9 in Colebrook, 7 in Milan, 5 each in Franconia, Bethlehem, Dalton, Woodstock and Straftord. All other communities in the North Country had four or fewer active cases.
