Littleton Schools To Go All-Remote Learning For Two Months

With $30,000 approved by Littleton School District voters at town meeting, Littleton High School's signature mark, its clock tower and pillars, are getting some tender loving care. On Wednesday morning, a crew member from the Littleton-based Robert Morgan Steeple and Building Restoration worked his way toward the top. The painting and restoration work includes the cupola at the top of the main roof, all the woodwork on the front gable end that houses the pillars, the pillars themselves as well as the ceiling, the front door and railings, and paint on the front porch deck and front steps. The last paint and repair job was in 2007, said Littleton School Board member Ann Wiggett. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — With the likelihood that some families will travel out of the area for the holidays and not all would quarantine for 14 days upon returning, the superintendent of Littleton School District SAU 84 announced that Littleton schools will shift to all-remote learning for two months beginning Nov. 23.
Health, safety, and mitigating risk amid a rise in coronavirus cases locally prompted the decision to close schools and go all remote just prior to Thanksgiving and through the Christmas holiday season, with a return to school on Jan. 19, Superintendent William Hart told the Littleton School Board during Monday’s board meeting.
