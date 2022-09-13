Littleton Select Board Accepts $150K In State Money For Town Roads

Out of a total pot of $30 million distributed to municipalities, the town of Littleton received $150,000 in state funding for the maintenance, construction, or reconstruction of Class IV and V roads. (Contributed image)
LITTLETON — The Select Board on Monday accepted $150,000 in unanticipated state money for town roads, funding that comes out of a New Hampshire Senate bill
At the start of their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the board held a public hearing for the acceptance of expenditures of funds from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for a special one-time payment in the amount of $150,266.08.
The money is specifically for funding the maintenance, construction, and reconstruction of Class IV and V highways, which comprise many of the roads in Littleton.
“This could go to your paving and sidewalks because it does fall under the terms of that,” Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said to the Select Board.
The town has already budgeted money for roads for the 2022 paving season and has the opportunity to add the new money to next year’s planned road work, he said.
The money came out of a special pot from the state, which divided up a total of $30 million and gave each municipality a portion based on distribution methods used in block grant appointments, said Gleason.
With previous voter-approved money, the town in 2022 used $660,000 to pave roads.
Some $500,000 came from the road and highway fund, and money was also used from the rollover of $260,000 that wasn’t spent in 2021, said Gleason.
The new money from the state just arrived and the board hasn’t yet made a decision on which roads it will be spent on, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“We just got notified of it and it will be part of a road project that we’ll be bringing back next year with the next list of roads to do,” said Gleason.
The board accepted a motion by board vice-chair Carrie Gendreau to accept the one-time payment of $150,266.08 and place it into the Littleton Highway Department road fund.
Under the terms of Senate Bill 401, which was co-sponsored by former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, no funds can be used to supplant locally budgeted and approved money for road maintenance or construction.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.