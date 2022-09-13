Littleton Select Board Accepts $150K In State Money For Town Roads

Out of a total pot of $30 million distributed to municipalities, the town of Littleton received $150,000 in state funding for the maintenance, construction, or reconstruction of Class IV and V roads. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — The Select Board on Monday accepted $150,000 in unanticipated state money for town roads, funding that comes out of a New Hampshire Senate bill

At the start of their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the board held a public hearing for the acceptance of expenditures of funds from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for a special one-time payment in the amount of $150,266.08.

