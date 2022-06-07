Littleton Select Board Accepts Five-Year Capital Improvements Plan

LITTLETON — To use as a tool and an advisory and guiding document, the Select Board has accepted a $16.6 million five-year Capital Improvement Plan from the planning board that outlines high-priority, needed, and desired projects and purchases across the town’s eight departments and suggested timelines for each.
“It’s a good exercise and it also adds transparency,” Tony Ilacqua, chairman of the planning board, said during the Select Board’s May 23 meeting, when the board voted 3-0 to accept as presented the CIP for the years 2022 through 2027.
Anyone in town can visit the municipal office and see what is forecast and what is planned for their tax dollars, he said.
The objective is to ensure that large expenditures are spread out so they don’t jolt taxpayers and the tax rate all at once, and the CIP also enables residents who show up to vote at the February deliberative session and March town meeting to get informed beforehand and know what they’re voting on, said Ilacqua.
The CIP “levels the playing field,” he said, and differentiates between three different priority levels — critical, necessary, and desired.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said the board is not approving the CIP, but is accepting it from the planning board as an additional document for budgeting and planning purposes.
The Select Board’s acceptance does not mean board members are necessarily voting on every item in the CIP or on the funding of each item because the document and priorities are subject to change, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
It also doesn’t mean the estimated $16.6 million in capital spending is required to be spent or that any project will be undertaken during the specific year reflected.
To date, funding has been approved for projects only in the current year.
Along with the Select Board, the CIP is also a tool for the town-school budget committee.
Among the larger proposed expenditures are an estimated $2 million fire station/renovation in 2024 and a $780,000 fire engine replacement.
A total of $410,000 is being suggested for improvements to Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School and Lakeway Elementary School for the years 2024 through 2026.
Prioritized as necessary for the Parks and Recreation Department are a new $1.1 million Remich Park green building being eyed for 2024, a $1.1 million recreational facility for 2025, and a $2.5 million town pool renovation for 2026.
Being looked at for 2023 and prioritized as a desired project is a $1.76 million cultural arts center to be based at the Littleton Opera House.
The Department of Public Works is also looking at several vehicle purchases, including a $198,171 six-wheel dump and plow truck that is prioritized as necessary.
Critical projects include a $64,630 roof and cornice on the library (at town meeting in March, voters approved $45,000 for a new library roof), a new boiler and heating system at the library (cost currently unknown), a $40,000 catch basin at the transfer station, and $850,000 worth of work at the Dells Dam.
“It’s no different than a calculator,” Ilacqua said of the CIP. “It’s all right there so anyone can have access to this and see what’s going on.”
The first five-year CIP for Littleton was adopted in 2007.
In developing the current plan, the town again contracted with Resilience Planning and Design.
“It was a very easy process and they already knew all of the stakeholders and department heads,” said Ilacqua.
The planning board has been working on the numbers in the CIP for the last eight months and the pricing that extends out to 2027 is based on current prices, he said.
“When they started this, inflation was probably 2 or 3 percent and now it’s 8.5 or 9,” said Ilacqua. “By the time 2027 comes along, it could be back down.”
The CIP is part of the town’s master plan and is a charge of the planning, board, which reviews the CIP on a yearly basis, he said.
“Like anything else, it’s between a want and a need and you have to prioritize,” said Ilacqua. “This will hopefully let people know what’s coming down the road and how we as a group are trying to do the best we can for our town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.