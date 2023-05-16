Littleton Select Board, Budget Committee Work To Improve Budgeting Process

LITTLETON — Following scrutiny of the budget committee for its vote against the fire department union contract, Monday’s special meeting between the Select Board, the committee, and town administration saw some tense moments as they worked on a plan to make meetings more efficient and decide if the board and committee will take recommendation votes on petitioned warrant articles and non-money articles.
While both the board and committee didn’t make a final decision about putting their recommendations for petitions and no-tax impact articles on future town meeting warrants, one thing they did determine is that the Select Board will continue to appoint members to the advisory town-school budget committee.
In March, Town Manager Jim Gleason said the town office staff researched the New Hampshire statute on budget committees and found that the town moderator and not the Select Board should appoint committee members.
The current town moderator is Chad Stearns.
“Jim had talked to Chad and Chad deferred to us,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.
Diane Cummings, chair of the budget committee, said the statute cited for the change in appointments in New Hampshire RSA 32, is for an elected budget committee and not for the advisory committee that Littleton has.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said the current appointment process is working well and the consensus is to keep it as is.
A consensus was also reached that one member of the Select Board and one member of the School Board do not have to be appointed to the budget committee, as previously thought.
For warrant articles, Gendreau cited Article 47, a non-binding referendum for 2023 that asked voters if they are in favor of moving forward with the potential of building or purchasing a permanent town office, as the kind of article the budget committee wouldn’t necessarily have to weigh in on in the future.
When the town sits down for the budgeting process, the Select Board can say it wants the committee’s vote on a particular article or the committee doesn’t have to vote on it, or that the committee shouldn’t have to vote on it, said Emerson.
Somewhere in a past town meeting vote, there was a warrant article in which residents said they wanted the budget committee’s to take recommendation votes on articles, said Town Finance Manager Lori Bolasevich, who said she will have to research that article to determine if the committee is to vote on just the appropriation articles or on both the appropriation and non-appropriation articles.
“It was a special vote,” she said. “We can’t just go by the RSA.”
Cummings said petitioned warrant articles are where the committee can get stuck because if there’s a tax impact, it’s impacting taxpayers.
Monday’s two-hour meeting included a debriefing of the 2022 budget process.
Town administration officials expressed some frustration with the process, including Gleason, who said he felt the committee was micromanaging beyond its scope of reviewing town department budgets and warrant articles and when some committee members brought in a guest to speak (in opposition) the town’s 5-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with the owner of the Moore Dam.
“You’re an advisory board to the selectmen,” Select Board member Linda MacNeil said to the committee. “So if you have any questions about town policies or the PILOT program you need to come to the selectmen and the town manager and we can get you the information as opposed to someone on the street.”
Budget committee member John Piette told Gleason that Littleton is better off having him as manager than not.
“If you felt micromanaged, that’s regrettable,” said Piette. “We’d like to keep a good rapport with the town manager and Board of Selectmen, obviously. All of this other stuff is just trying to discuss different points of view. If it gets contentious that’s because I think people care deeply about what they’re discussing. I can speak for myself when I say none of this is personal.”
Piette said it’s his belief that the fire department collective bargaining agreement was the catalyst for Monday’s meeting.
The contract, which passed in a 453-426 town vote, had the support of Gleason and two of the three Select Board members and was opposed by five of six budget committee members. The committee’s vote on the contract also prompted a few residents to say the committee should be disbanded.
“If everyone liked the fire department contract then a lot of this contention would not be here, I don’t think,” said Piette. “That being said, we had to vote on do we recommend or not recommend this contract. Should we have made more assumptions that proper due diligence was done? Out of fairness to the town leadership, very possibly we probably should have. With that being said, we did ask some questions and the answers were very difficult to understand.”
The Select Board and committee agreed to find ways to improve communication and to tighten the time frame of the committee’s review of town department budgets and warrant articles to two months, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15, with room to have one meeting or more afterward if needed and if petitioned articles, the deadline for which is in January, will need committee recommendation votes.
