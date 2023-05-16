Littleton Select Board, Budget Committee Work To Improve Budgeting Process
Buy Now

On Monday, the Littleton Select Board, advisory town-school budget committee, and town administration - among them town manager Jim Gleason, third from left, and budget committee member Steve Kelley, right - met to discuss how they can hash out a plan to make meetings more efficient and improve communication. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Following scrutiny of the budget committee for its vote against the fire department union contract, Monday’s special meeting between the Select Board, the committee, and town administration saw some tense moments as they worked on a plan to make meetings more efficient and decide if the board and committee will take recommendation votes on petitioned warrant articles and non-money articles.

While both the board and committee didn’t make a final decision about putting their recommendations for petitions and no-tax impact articles on future town meeting warrants, one thing they did determine is that the Select Board will continue to appoint members to the advisory town-school budget committee.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments