Voters during Tuesday’s town meeting ballot vote will have their choice of one of three Select Board candidates.
Seeking the one open three-year seat are incumbent Selectman Roger Emerson, owner of the Rolling Mechanic who is seeking a second term, 2022 Select Board candidate and Zoning Board of Adjustment member Courtney Bowler, and past Select Board candidate Rudy Gelsi.
What is your background, relevant experience, why you are seeking reelection to the Select Board, and what do you believe makes you the best candidate for the job?
Emerson: It’s 35 years of being successful business owner, three years on the Select Board, and a year on the planning board. I’m seeking reelection to watch out for the taxpayers’ money and make sure the $10 million budget is used properly.
Probably what makes me the best candidate is the business experience and already having three years on the Select Board. The first year you’re learning the ropes. The third year you’re on your feet and running.
Bowler: My professional background is wide ranging. I’ve worked in the fields of education, healthcare, and now I’ve entered into the world of regional planning by joining North Country Council this past fall. In this associate planning position I’m finally putting to work my B.S. in environmental conservation from UNH. As this is a new field I’m learning new things daily regarding economic development and opportunities in the region, this knowledge can be put to the benefit of the town just simply by connecting with resources available.
I’ll be honest, the reason I’m running for Select Board is because recruitment efforts to find someone to challenge the incumbent failed. When I found out I was pregnant this summer, I told myself and others that I would take the year off and enjoy my time with my baby. When it became apparent that a substantial opponent did not step up, I knew that it was my duty to challenge and be ready to put in the work if I win the vote. The due date of my child was March 11, but a higher power knew that I needed to be ready for the 14th and the week following; my daughter Fern Dorothy arrived on Feb. 27. I take that as a sign that I’m meant to run and supporters know that I am ready to work starting on day 1, albeit with a newborn strapped to my chest, but I’m confident in my support network that will allow me to tackle town business as needed.
I’m the best candidate for the Board because I listen and observe others. I take the time to do independent research or willing to ask questions of the experts. In my personal life, no decision is made lightly and that will transfer over to any decisions that I would vote on as a member of the Select Board during the three-year term.
Gelsi: I have been living in this town for over 20 years. I believe that my knowledge about this town is superior from the other two candidates. I know almost all of the citizens in this town and their needs, I talk with the majority of them, to tell them about what is going on in the Selectboard meetings. I have attended hundreds of meetings to understand the need of the taxpayers.
What are your priorities if elected, what do you believe are the major issues or challenges facing the town, and how would you work to solve them?
Emerson: To make sure that the department heads are accountable to the taxpayers. Another thing is with mechanical ability, to be able to tell when something is worn out or can be fixed. I’m keeping an eye on things like that, like the tractors with the Parks and Rec this year. We saved the town a bunch of money there. They were going to buy a new tractor and send the old ones in and get nothing for them. We put $20,000 into the repair budget just fix some minor things on the other tractors and saved the town about $60,000.
Also, making sure that some of the projects that are started are completed in a timely fashion.
A challenge that I’m seeing is the EMS program. It’s more of a problem than just Littleton’s. That’s why we need to get the state involved. We have a new EMS program in the last three years and we just need to fine tune it.
The other priority is roads and sidewalks, to make sure stuff gets resolved and people have a safe place to walk and good roads to drive on.
Bowler: Homelessness: the current welfare system in the state relies heavily on municipal driven initiatives. As a Board member, I’d like to take inventory of those who have found themselves facing housing challenges, the options that are currently offered, and have open and honest conversations about those housing barriers and challenges. Another piece of this equation is moving the conversation up to the state level. But ultimately, I think it’s time for the Town to consider a shelter option that connects individuals needing support and resources with those services that are available in the area.
Improved communication: This applies to budget issues and community service opportunities. Communication efforts are time consuming, but so crucial to the taxpayer so they are informed. While not all town business is required to be aware about, it is important that Board Minutes are clear, budgets are explained well, and when it comes times, warrant articles (following guidance from the DRA) are written accurately or there is an associated primer explaining the technical language of the articles and the impact of them available to the voter.
Relationship between Town and LWL: the relationship between the Utility and the Town has been tested in recent years and, from the outside, tainted by distrust. I’d like to work to repair that relationship, clarify with residents the relationship between the Utility and the Town, and have discussions regarding energy sourcing and opportunities to offset utility rates.
Inventory vacant properties: Housing is an issue, so to that point, I’d like to work with the Assessors office to take an inventory of vacant properties and reach out to property owners to survey their intentions for said properties. This would be a starting place to determine available existing stock, quality, and if there are opportunities to develop while working with local organizations and developers.
Gelsi: The town needs lots of changes. And I with the help of the citizen and being very transparent about the major issues can resolve some of them in the first year. Spending is my priority. I will ease the spending, especially now that are we into a terrible recession.
What is your vision for the town?
Emerson: One of my visions for the town is to keep it one of the 10 best small towns in America, to not outgrow ourselves too quick, and to make sure that the industrial park is a benefit to the town of Littleton.
Bowler: I’d like to continue to see improvements for residents, businesses continue to expand, and growth in housing opportunities. While we are a tourism-driven town, there is a need for housing for the workers who provide services for the visitors participating in our economy. We also have a strong industrial park with employment opportunities that need to be fostered by offering the labor force affordable housing options. I would also like to see continued expansion of arts and cultural events that draw residents and others into town for special events, affordable entertainment, and artisan market opportunities. Events like this and others sponsored by Parks and Rec, the Library, Fire, Police, and other municipal departments support the strong sense of community while also supporting economic activity.
Gelsi: My vision for the town is enormous. I will put the taxpayers on top. I will ask them where the money have to be spend it. Have a dialogue with anyone at any time of the day. Listening is my forte and I will give an answer as soon as possible.
Lately, fire/EMS has been in the spotlight. What do you believe the crux of the disagreement is, how would you approach this issue, do you support a fire-based EMS, and is there a way to balance sufficient service and taxpayer impact?
Bowler: I support the Fire/EMS services that Littleton has been able to build up and offer. The fire-based EMS model is a good fit for Littleton, especially when you consider that all employers are having staffing issues. Having EMS service provided by LFR ensures quality of the service provided and fiscal control, whereas if the Town were to abandon the current EMS service that would leave Littleton’s residents and assets vulnerable in the event that a contracted EMS service is unable to staff their rigs to respond to calls. Article 10 on the ballot this spring is for the Fire/EMS contract and it should be supported by the voter. The contract is as step in the right direction to attract and retain employees which will offset the overtime concerns of the incumbent, AND once the staffing is stabilized then discussion of expanding EMS services can be discussed. Currently, with the short-staffing its unreasonable to expect an emergency municipal service to bring in a large revenue. Revenue of EMS is mostly generated by transfers between facilities, that cannot be accomplished regularly if there isn’t the minimal staffing for calls. Incredibly, LFR did finish out fiscal year 2022 under budget and had revenue from the EMS service, and that right there is a success story. Littleton Fire Rescue deserves support from residents and business, and the Select Board needs to remember that without LFR the town’s assets and property would be at risk in the event of an emergency and not having a full-time Fire/EMS service available.
Emerson: What I’m after right there is the balance. Believe me, I think we have a good fire department and a good EMS. I just don’t care for what it costs us to have it. And I think that they can tighten their belt along with what they’re doing.
Gelsi: I personally believe that this disagreement can be resolved. I would involve the taxpayers on a work session together with the EMS, talk about it in a civil way, and try to resolve the problem.
Is there any issue in town that you believe should be getting more attention?
Emerson: I think there should be a little bit more attention on the younger generation, with the music and the arts festival. By doing what they’ve done over there at the riverwalk park, I think that will help them out, but I think they really ought to have some recognition for bringing people to town.
The other thing is the farmers market. The farmers market is growing and growing and I think they need a little bit more attention to get people to shop local with the people at the market.
Bowler: Consideration of Littleton’s waste needs as the Bethlehem Landfill is scheduled to close in the near future and alternative options need to be identified and explored while actively working with the Transfer Station and Pemi-Baker Solid Waste District. The window to be proactive is shrinking fast and there needs to be a plan in place.
Volunteerism of citizens and stakeholders to build a stronger sense of community. Warrant Article 30 is a request to raise by taxation $50,000 for renovations to Apthorp dugouts, the budget committee does not recommend this improvement at this cost. During the Deliberative session Parks Director Caitlin Leverone explained that while efforts were made no responses to the RPF were received, making it difficult to put a price on the necessary improvements. Budget Committee member John Goodrich commended the work Caitlin has done with Parks and Rec, but felt that a team of volunteers would be able to accomplish the job. I’d like to advocate that there are opportunities for residents to participate that will build a foundation of a welcoming and friendly community.
On that note, there are a number of Commissions and Boards that will be seeking members. Please visit the Town Website and review each of these volunteer opportunities.
Gelsi: Communication is a must. Attract more citizens at the selectmen meetings. At 5 p.m., people are still working. Change the time to 6 p.m. and make sure whoever is involved with the town of Littleton shows up at the meeting.
