Two candidates are vying for one open three-year term on the Littleton Select Board.
Linda MacNeil and Courtney Bowler are running for the seat being vacated by Selectman Milton Bratz, who was appointed to the board in April to fill a vacancy.
What is your background and work experience?
Bowler: “I was born in Florida, moved to Littleton in 1997 and consider Littleton my hometown. I was a good student earning Student of the Year award and scholarship in 2008 in recognition for my hundreds of hours of volunteer service and character. During my mid-twenties I lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma and learned many life lessons, but ultimately New Hampshire is my home and thus I returned. My professional work experience is wide ranging from working in schools (public and private), spent some time as a school Medicaid biller, a short run as a data collector for New Hampshire property assessments, and more recently working in a physician’s practice. All my work experience holds one thing in common: service to others.”
MacNeil: With a background in accounting and administration, MacNeil is a Littleton native who served for nearly 20 years on the planning board, and was chair and vice-chair of the board for more than 15 years. She also served two years in the early 2000s on the Littleton Police Department Advisory Board. In June, she was appointed to the three-member Littleton Water and Light Commission, and likely made history as the first woman appointed to the commission. For 21 years, drawing on her accounting background, MacNeil worked at New England Wire Technologies before retiring in April.
What made you decide to run for the board and what do you believe makes you the best-qualified candidate?
Bowler: “My partner and I recently purchased a home in Littleton, which prompted me to attend more Board of Selectmen meetings. While at these meetings it’s become apparent that it’s time to have a different demographic of the town at the table. It’s important for positions of leadership, much like the BOS, to be open to the struggles of the low-income members of this community. I’m best qualified because I’m eager to learn more about the town’s operations, put in the time and effort to serve as a liaison for the taxpayers to the town as well as solution-focused when facing challenges.”
MacNeil: “Over the years, while on the Littleton Planning Board, I had been approached to run for Select Board; however, because I worked full-time and was taking care of my elderly mother, I felt that I was unable to devote the time and energy to the position. My mom passed in December 2020 and I retired in April 2021. I spent time discussing the possibility of running with trusted friends and members of the community. When I announced in October 2021, I felt that this was the right direction for me.”
What experience can you bring to the board in helping to run the town and in which areas of municipal administration do you believe you can excel?
Bowler: “With a background in education, I’d like to utilize this to make information more accessible and attainable to the general public. As someone who wants to participate, I found it very frustrating when looking for information related to the town because how can someone participate if they are ignorant. There are solutions to these problems and I’d like to see them realized so when it comes time for town meeting days we have more participation by the community, which is funding the town and its improvements.”
MacNeil: “I have administrative education and a work background in accounting; this gives me a different view of how things should be run on the municipal level. I want Littleton to continue to thrive as a great community to live, work, play and shop. While on the Littleton Planning Board, I worked on the 2004 and the most recent Littleton master plans.”
What are three or four near-term and longer-term town projects you would like to be involved with?
Bowler: “Near-term projects:
- improve communication on what the town is accomplishing and how taxpayer money is being utilized.
- support a paradigm shift in understanding the benefits of a capital reserve fund and what that can accomplish for town services and assets.
Longer-term projects:
- continued progress on the town’s master plan published in 2020.
- explore ways to attract new businesses and development to existing sites in town (i.e., how can new opportunities for job creation be attracted to vacant lots and storefronts that already exist).
- continued marketing and attracting tourism (including tourism infrastructure) to unique assets of Littleton, such as Mt. Eustis for skiing, downtown restaurants that have seen a rebirth in recent years, arts and cultural festivals, and supporting groups involved in these.”
MacNeil: “Having ambulance services based in Littleton is vitally important. The individuals that serve our community in this capacity have an investment in the people they serve, especially if they work directly for the town. As a Select Board member, I would most likely be an ex-officio member of the Littleton Planning Board. I want to see that we continue to build Littleton as a community where families are able to raise their children, own businesses, own homes. A community that supports the services – fire, police and public works.
As was stated during the deliberative session, the parks department is one of the least funded – I would like to work at funding this department so that we are able to offer all activities that we have presented in the past and new ones that are being developed.”
What is your vision for Littleton?
Bowler: “What I’d like to see of Littleton is for it to be the ‘gem of the North Country.’ I want to visit Portsmouth and overhear people in a restaurant talking about their plans to visit Littleton because they heard ‘xyz is really fantastic and we’re going to check it out.’ That’s what I want for Littleton. For it to be a destination, but also a hometown community that people desire to live within.”
MacNeil: “Littleton is a community of people that love our town. It is a friendly town and we need to maintain that welcoming feel to all that visit, as well as to those that live here year round. We need to maintain our infrastructure so that we are able to service those that live here and those that visit.
As a Select Board member, I would not micro-manage, but help in whatever way possible to make sure that all projects are being worked to completion. Maintenance is important to all infrastructures of any community and putting scheduled maintenance in place (if not already set up) would save the town money and improve safety. Creating capital improvement funds would also help to keep taxes down.”
