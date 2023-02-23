LITTLETON — The Littleton Select Board is considering extending its Emergency Medical Services contract with the town of Franconia, on the condition that an extension doesn’t carry any additional costs for Littleton or puts a burden on its firefighter-EMTs.

On Wednesday at the Littleton Community House, the Littleton board met with the Franconia Select Board for a joint EMS discussion, where a 3-month contract extension was floated as a possibility.

