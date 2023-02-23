LITTLETON — The Littleton Select Board is considering extending its Emergency Medical Services contract with the town of Franconia, on the condition that an extension doesn’t carry any additional costs for Littleton or puts a burden on its firefighter-EMTs.
On Wednesday at the Littleton Community House, the Littleton board met with the Franconia Select Board for a joint EMS discussion, where a 3-month contract extension was floated as a possibility.
If approved, it would begin on April 1.
Following that could be discussions about a potential longer-term contract.
In the coming weeks, Franconia will develop a proposed short-term contract with the cost and other numbers sought by Littleton, whose Select Board is expected to take it to a vote on March 13.
Both towns have the same challenge faced by communities across New Hampshire and beyond — a steep falling off of volunteers and a challenge finding full-time personnel.
In May 2022, Littleton and Franconia entered into an EMS 9-1-1 mutual aid transport contract through which Franconia pays $300 per call (and whatever billing is generated) to Littleton.
The expiration is March 31, 2023, with an option to renew.
The hope was that Franconia would provide mutual aid to Littleton and that the nearly one-year contract length would give Franconia time to rebuild its Life Squad, the membership of which has plummeted.
But throughout the year, Franconia’s Life Squad remained in dire straits and there were numerous instances when Franconia wasn’t able to provide mutual aid when Littleton needed it.
“We had a number of critical patients and our firefighters needed some assistance and we weren’t able to get it locally,” said Deputy Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Chad Miller.
Franconia Selectman Dan Walker made the case for a contract extension or renewal and said Franconia, after a year of unexpected challenges, is making steps toward being a good partner.
“You guys helped us out of a tight spot last year,” he said. “We’re very appreciative. Unfortunately, we bogged you down.”
In January, with both parties having a 90-day opt-out clause, Littleton informed Franconia that it would not be renewing the EMS contract because of several issues, among them the times when Littleton responded to Franconia and was left without personnel when service was needed in Littleton.
“The problem is people,” said Walker. “Our population base is a mix of second homes, retirees, and a lot of short-term rentals have overtaken what would have been the housing for people who volunteer for fire departments and EMS. It happened quickly. We’re not unique to it. You’re feeling the same thing.”
On Feb. 6, the Franconia Select Board voted to formally disband its Life Squad because the Squad hadn’t functioned for several months.
“Even if we wanted to do something on our own, the people aren’t there,” said Walker. “Licensed providers and qualified people are in short supply across the entire state.”
Going into the contract, Walker said Franconia thought it had an arrangement with Littleton that could move forward.
“Unfortunately, our situation hasn’t improved much,” he said.
Interim Franconia Town Administrator Sharon Penney said Franconia is “really between a rock and a hard place,” and a short-term contract extension of several months would be a big help.
“We need to buy some time,” she said. “The urgency for us is immediate.”
Walker thanked the Littleton Select Board for agreeing to at least keep the line of communication open and said his town is working to address some of the issues in Littleton’s January letter to Franconia about why the agreement wasn’t working.
“We took some of what we learned from that initial letter and started correcting the issues,” said Walker. “We wanted to show some good faith that we’re working toward solving them.”
Currently, Franconia Fire Chief Rick Gaudette is providing ambulance runs and could help Littleton when needed, said Walker.
“Is there even some possibility we could come to some arrangement on this?” he asked. “We’re not looking to be a burden … We’re looking to partner with you guys to solve this problem and see what we can do help your town and help our town at the same time. If it’s a staffing issue, financial arrangement, whatever it takes … We are looking to share that expense with you.”
Littleton Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said one of his concerns is service when needed.
“We would like to have Littleton first,” said Emerson. “We’ve had some incidents where we’ve been out of town and people have needed us. The people in Littleton voted to have an ambulance service for Littleton. What I’m seeing, money-wise, is it’s not beneficial to us.”
Walker said there was some miscommunication involving Franconia’s former Life Squad members, who said they would be available to help Littleton when called, but didn’t respond.
Problems with that leadership, though, are gone, he said.
“The fire department has stepped up,” said Walker. “They’ve agreed to be that extra manpower.”
Walker suggested that Franconia could pay Littleton for additional staff.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said her concern is if Littleton hires new fighter-EMTs and it’s decided in the future that Franconia rebuilds its Life Squad or finds another arrangement, Littleton is stuck with the decision to either pay for them on its own or eliminate the positions.
And if nobody is available to respond to a call, Littleton could face a wrongful death suit if it was providing coverage to another community and didn’t have coverage for Littleton, she said.
“My major concern is for the citizens of Littleton,” said MacNeil.
Addressing the prospect of rebuilding, Walker said Franconia is not looking to build up its own EMS staff because it’s likely not feasible.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said when Littleton went into the agreement in 2022, he wasn’t aware of the personnel impact on Littleton Fire Rescue and was only later advised that in order to make a Littleton-Franconia contract work Littleton would need a minimum of three additional people and, ideally, four.
The contract also didn’t factor in what it would do to existing Littleton firefighter-EMTs, who faced added stress and burnout, he said.
“What we’ve discovered is we can’t do it with our regular staffing model,” said Miller, who added that in Littleton alone calls for service have tripled in the last 10 years.
“Even without your calls, we struggle,” Gleason said to Franconia town officials.
While four might be the number today, it might not be the same number after a few years, said Miller.
As for a contract with Franconia, LFR Lt. Tommy Hartwell, who is his department’s union chairman, said LFR’s union would support it if the staffing level was sufficient.
Jill Brewer, chair of the Franconia Select Board, said Franconia doesn’t want to be a drain and suggested that both towns discuss a possible 3- or 4-year contract that puts Littleton first.
Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, and MacNeil and Emerson said they don’t want to make a decision on a contract until all three Littleton board members are present.
MacNeil also wants to see more information before casting an affirmative vote.
“For me, to be on board with this, I need more details,” said MacNeil. “I don’t want to put a burden on our firefighters.”
Emerson said he’s up for leaving it open to discussion and might support a 3-month extension that doesn’t involve hiring anyone else.
Miller, open as well, said the LFR union needs to be consulted and a contract would have to work better for Littleton.
“The right conditions have to be in place and the costs have to be shared fairly,” he said.
While the mutual aid system is still there among local towns, it is fragile, said Miller.
For any contract extension, Miller said he would ask for an increase in the amount paid by Franconia.
Cost-saving measures can be looked at, too, including the pursuit of a federal SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant, he said.
Walker said while Franconia’s resident population is small, at just over 1,000 people, it has the Lafayette Center nursing home and Cannon Mountain Ski Area, both of which are high users and generate a lot of 9-1-1 calls.
It might be time for Cannon Mountain, which is owned by the state, to have its own first responders, he said.
Regionalization
Others attending Wednesday’s work session included Gaudette, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen, Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark, Littleton firefighters, and two members of the Littleton budget committee.
McQuillen said local fire/EMS chiefs are advancing discussions about what regionalization can look like and said Wednesday’s discussion between the Littleton and Franconia boards is one of the first meetings of its kind in the state that he’s aware of.
Walker said there could be other advantages to a contract, including the sharing of fire apparatus, which he called “outrageously expensive.”
Franconia Selectman Eric Meth said his town has resources to share.
In light of the staffing challenges that extend far beyond Littleton, Gleason said a need exists for a new model.
“Volunteerism is going away,” he said. “It’s not the model that’s working.”
On a broader level, any agreement worked out between Littleton and Franconia could be one of the models going forward, said Gleason.
“If we’re going to start talking about regionalization, we all want to be involved in it,” said Anderson. “My people are getting burned out with our calls.”
