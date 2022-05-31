Littleton Select Board Considers Opening Road To OHRVs

LITTLETON — The Select Board is considering opening up a segment of Industrial Park Road to Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles after the prohibition of OHRVs along the recreational rail-trail beginning at the intersection of the road and extending north into downtown.
“The New Hampshire Bureau of Trails has come in and identified some areas of the trail that are problems in Littleton,” Town Manager Jim Gleason said during the May 23 Select Board meeting.
To remake it into a recreational path, the rail trail in Littleton had its former railroad ties removed through a project that is funded by U.S. Transportation Enhancement Program money and carries the federal rule that segments of recreational rail trails can be used by snowmobiles, but not by OHRVs.
The state has advised Littleton that it will be taking the strict position of shutting off access to OHRVs along the specified part of the trail as of Memorial Day, said Gleason.
Gleason has been in discussions with Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen, and Littleton Department of Public Works director Doug Damko to see what, if anything, can be done as an alternative.
Gleason said he also received an email from Matt Champagne, trail master of the Ammonoosuc Valley ATV Club, inquiring about an alternative for the machines.
The Littleton Select Board is being asked to consider opening up to the machines a segment of Industrial Park Road from the current OHRV access of the Ammonoosuc Recreational Trail, at the intersection of the road and across from Hammer Down Adventures, to past Burndy Road, where there is another OHRV access point, said Gleason.
“The state says they’re okay with that,” he said. “They can go south and that would be their exit point.”
Concerns have been raised, though, about public safety on the roads, said Gleason.
If the Select Board approves an ordinance pursuant to RSA 215:a-15, the New Hampshire statute that authorizes boards to open sidewalks and Class IV, V, or VI highways and bridges to OHRV use, public hearings and notification of abutters would be required.
If the board is open to the idea, the plan is that OHRV use on Industrial Park Road will be done on a trial period, such as for a summer, and have a sunset date to allow the town to gauge impacts and end OHRV use if impacts are negative, such as if people begin parking alongside the road, said Gleason.
Some advocates are also proposing the potential use of Burndy Road, he said.
The segment of the trail now prohibited was usable for them a few years ago because there were then no grants involved, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
OHRV riders have still been using it, but the representatives for the grant program said no, he said.
Emerson said he has safety concerns about machines on Industrial Park Road, which he said has no shoulder and is used by tractor-trailers, and he also has concerns about Burndy Road for the same reason.
“My concern would be Industrial Park Road because it’s so narrow and there’s so much traffic as it is,” said Select Board member Linda MacNeil.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith gave his perspective.
“My thoughts are a fairness thing and looking at the overall big picture of what we allow in the winter and what we allow in the summer,” he said. “There’s always a fear of something new, certainly from my perspective when it comes to public safety. However, in this particular area, we have allowed snow machines to travel down the side of the roadway, actually utilizing the roadway and narrowing the roadway, for many years.”
Snowmobilers cross the bridge and cross Meadow Street without any traffic control, as they do by Dells Road, he said.
“I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m saying we allowed this condition to occur, and those streets are much busier,” said Smith. “What we are suggesting is a firm understanding of looking at this with a sunset date so we can we reevaluate it if we had any traffic complaints if we had any accidents. You as a board could reevaluate it. But quite frankly, the speed limits are the same, the visibility is similar. With these vehicles, they would be riding on the correct side of the roadway, not on the opposite side of the roadway like with the snow machines.”
Snowmobilers along Meadow Street can ride opposite to oncoming vehicles, which creates an unsafe condition, as do snowmobilers crossing the street and not using an intersection, he said.
The segment of Industrial Park Road proposed for OHRVs is a finite area, and Burndy Road has less traffic, said Smith.
The recommendation of having a sunset date allows the town to assess any complaints and determine if an unsafe condition was created and to discontinue OHRV use if so, he said.
“They would have to travel on the correct side of the road and follow the rules of the road, which they are mandated to do under state statute,” said Smith.
MacNeil and Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said they agree that some sort of alternative needs to be worked out to allow OHRV activity, which Gendreau said boosts local businesses.
The board voted 3-0 to allow Gleason to get a draft ordinance worked out that addresses public safety and then coordinate public hearing dates.
