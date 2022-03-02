Littleton Select Board Firms Up EMS Advisory Committee Plan

LITTLETON — The Board of Selectmen are firming up their plans for the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee and during their next meeting later this month are expected to appoint some residents who have expressed an interest in serving on the committee.
In October, selectmen voted to make permanent the town’s in-house ambulance service, which began as a three-year pilot program in August 2019, on the condition of forming a committee that will study how the service can increase revenues to reduce or flat-line its expenses.
The initial suggestion was to have three members and then seven members, but selectmen ultimately decided on five members in order to have a sufficient diversity of views without having too many committee members.
Another suggestion was to stagger the terms, with selectmen making appointments each year that the committee would be active.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Selectman Milton Bratz recommended that all members at the outset serve for three years.
At the three-year mark, the committee would sunset, though it could end earlier if its mission is completed, or extend to a fourth year if needed.
“If you are going to have people joining every year, there is the implication that this will become a permanent committee,” he said.
The first reason for having it sunset is that no other town department has an advisory committee, said Bratz.
The second reason is the Littleton’s EMS is a unionized operation with a contract that calls for wages, hours and working conditions, and a permanent committee could drift into federal labor law issues that could be problematic, he said.
The committee’s focus is on the financial aspects of system operations and it’s tasked with making recommendations for the analysis and dissemination of EMS-related revenue and cost data, said Bratz, in making another recommendation adopted by the board.
In his view, financial viability would be defined as collecting annual billing receivable amounts at or in excess of 60 percent of annual EMS operating costs.
As for committee membership, selectmen will appoint the five at-large members who will have the voting authority.
“We do have a good group stepping forward and I think it’s a good mix,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board.
Ex-officio members without voting authority will include the fire chief, EMS captain, Littleton town manager, and Littleton Regional Healthcare medical director, who will be tasked with providing information and data to the voting members for their analysis and decisions.
“To increase the revenues and reduce or stabilize the cost — that is really what it’s about,” said Bratz. “There’s 28 towns around New Hampshire [out of a total of 234 towns and cities] that have this model with the type of staffing they are looking to do,” said Bratz. “There are 289 districts in New Hampshire that have fire and EMS services, but some of them are private ambulance services they contract with. We never had this before, and this is why we’re looking for this input.”
Interested in serving on the committee, as well as being a voice leading to the committee’s formation, is town-school budget committee member John Goodrich, who thanked selectmen for being willing to study the issue.
Concerned about the cost of an in-house EMS, Goodrich said it was too late in the budgeting process to go with another form of EMS and the consensus was to stick with the current system for 2022.
“I don’t have any animosity toward anyone working in this profession,” he said. “Those of you in emergency services who are sometimes in dangerous situations all deserve our support. On the other hand, as a taxpayer … I’m very concerned that an in-house service can become very expensive and it can evolve over time to a very expensive proposition all around. The history of collecting for services isn’t that good.”
The North Country has an older population and is less densely populated than other regions of New Hampshire, said Goodrich
“Those two things work against an effectively-run ambulance service,” he said. “It’s very difficult to make a profit in an ambulance service, and I don’t think that would be our goal. But I do think we want the service somehow in town. My desire is to have a service that is as cost-effective as possible. I don’t think we need three years to study it. I think it can be done a lot quicker than that. There is a lot of good data and very knowledgeable people. I am willing to study the proposition, but I’m not willing to serve three years to do it.”
Once formed, committee members can decide how long they want the committee to remain active before sunsetting, whether it’s three years or one year, said Gendreau.
“I have my views, for sure,” said Goodrich. “On the other hand, I think it’s good to have a mix of views to try to arrive at innovation and ways to do it in a better way.”
For 2022, the town budgeted $555,000 for the EMS service. Last year, the service generated about $280,000 in revenues.
“The expense may be $550,000, but we are able to recoup currently about $280,000 that reduces the overall expenditure,” said Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller. “It’s not really a half million. It’s more like a quarter million.”
Currently, Littleton provides contracted services to the town of Easton, at about $20,000 a year, and to the town of Sugar Hill, at about $30,000 annually, said Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen.
However, those rates, equating to about $500 a call based on the call volume of the two communities, could change as the rate structure is further studied, he said.
There is the possibility that Littleton could provide contracted services to other towns.
“Right now, I have had conversations with communities that are considering other alternatives,” said McQuillen. “I haven’t moved anything forward just because I’m waiting for the formation of the committee … It wouldn’t be anything happening soon and would be in the next budget cycle. But regionalization is something that is being discussed.”
