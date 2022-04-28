Littleton Select Board Member/LWL Commissioner To Recuse During Lawsuit Talks

LITTLETON — The town’s newest member of the Select Board is in a unique position.
It’s not because she serves as both a board member as well as commissioner for Littleton Water and Light.
Other Littleton residents have simultaneously served in both roles.
What makes her situation stand out is that Linda MacNeil, appointed to the LWL commission in 2021 and elected to the Select Board in March, is serving at a time when both the town and LWL remain locked in a lawsuit that, at least for the moment, shows no signs of being resolved any time soon.
To avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, MacNeil announced this week that she will be recusing herself as both a Select Board member and an LWL commissioner whenever each body takes up discussion of the litigation.
“I want it noted on record, and it needs to be specific in the minutes, that any time the board goes into nonpublic or even public session to discuss any of the litigation with Littleton Water and Light, I will be recusing myself from that discussion,” MacNeil told her fellow Select Board members during Monday’s board meeting. “I will physically leave the room so that I will not be involved in that. I have also recused myself as a Littleton Water and Light commissioner on any of those discussions, so I have no knowledge of any of the litigation going forward.”
On Thursday, she said she sought legal counsel (not town legal counsel) about her situation.
“Eddy Moore and Schuyler Sweet have served on the board commissioners and the Select Board, and Eddy Moore for years, so there is no conflict there,” said MacNeil.
Legally, she said she could be involved in the litigation as either a Select Board member or LWL commissioner, but thought it better to recuse herself from both bodies during lawsuit talks.
“The counsel that I sought said it puts me in a rather tenuous position,” said MacNeil. “Then I said I will just recuse myself from both boards when they discuss the litigation.”
Both the LWL commission and Select Board agreed to hold any litigation discussions at the end of their meetings, and that will enable MacNeil to leave either meeting and let the remaining two members of each (LWL has three commissioners and the Select Board three members) discuss what they need to discuss, she said.
In December 2020, the town of Littleton filed a petition at Grafton Superior Court, alleging that LWL is not complying with the Municipal Budget Act.
The town asks the court to declare that LWL is a department of the town and to compel LWL to turn over its year-end financials to the town for consideration and approval at the annual town meeting and turn over any excess LWL funds to the town.
LWL argues that it is not a town department and is an independent entity under its 1903 charter.
According to the case summary, the litigation is scheduled for a trial management conference in September.
In her other roles serving the town, MacNeil, who for two decades served as a Littleton planner and for a number of years chaired the Littleton Planning Board, also serves as the Select Board’s ex-officio member of the planning board.
She does not vote on the planning board, but is present for meetings and brings information back to the Select Board to keep the board aware of planner activities and decisions.
MacNeil is also the Select Board’s liaison to the Riverfront Commons Committee, and as a committee member, she recently voted to select the engineering group to advance the town commons project.
“We will probably be facilitators on any public meetings,” she said.
Since her election in March, MacNeil has reached out to the town’s departments.
“I have met with all of the department heads to get a lay of the land, to understand how their departments run and how many employees report to them, so I know more details of what their function is,” she said. “I’ve known the departments for years, but to actually spend some time with each of the department heads and ask them questions about how they function and how they get stuff done was very informative for me. They were all more than willing to answer all of my questions. It hasn’t even been two months [on the Select Board] yet, but I feel I’ve learned a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.