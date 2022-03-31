Littleton Select Board Mulls Town Office Options

LITTLETON — The Select Board is reviving talks on future location options for the town offices as they prepare to sign a one-year lease with the Bank of New Hampshire to continue renting, as they have for two decades, the upper-floor space at the bank’s building at 125 Main St.
In September, the board discussed a 432-percent rent increase that the bank had proposed and which would increase what had been $8,100 in annual rent to $43,120 a year. The bank at that time was also looking for a five-year lease.
That prompted the board to consider a new location for the town offices, including leasing or buying the former Family Dollar building on Meadow Street.
The Meadow Street building could now have another new tenant or owner.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, new Board Member Linda MacNeil inquired about the status of the town office lease with the Bank of New Hampshire.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason hadn’t heard from the bank in a few months and noted that the town had a deadline of Thursday to complete an inspection of the occupied town office space and submit to the bank a list of safety- and maintenance-related items needing attention, and the town is 100-percent complete on that list.
“I’ve been in contact with Chris Logan, president and CEO of the Bank of New Hampshire,” said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board. “One of the things he wants to do is an annual lease to start off with. There’s a lot of maintenance work that has to be done. He just wants to make sure it’s going to be okay moving forward.”
The bank’s proposed one-year lease is expected to soon come before the Select Board for their decision.
Contractors were expected in the bank this week and the HVAC system will be upgraded in April, said Gleason.
“I know they have some major plans for the building,” he said.
MacNeil asked if the board has considered another space for the town offices.
Around the time the town-owned Littleton Opera House was closed for renovations and reopened, the working plan then was to move the town offices back into the opera house.
“At this point, I don’t believe it’s feasible,” said MacNeil. “We don’t have the room.”
Selectman Roger Emerson said the opera house was restored with the help of a historic preservation grant, which requires permits for some kinds of renovation work.
“Are we looking at any other facility in town to move the town offices to so that we’re not paying the exorbitant amount that we’re paying?” asked MacNeil. “I would say move forward quickly so when we come to the end of the lease our decision has already been made.”
Gendreau said for 21 years the bank charged the town $8,100 which she said was extremely reasonable and, agreeing with MacNeil, very generous.
When bank representatives realized they had a lot of capital projects they were looking into, Gendreau said they had to bring the lease up to par.
“They went through and said this is the market value per square foot,” she said. “They even discounted that because we do a lot of our banking with them. Right now, they are below market per square foot here in Littleton … It just seems like a lot because it jumped from $8,100 to $43,000.”
Because the amount of banking the town does with the Bank of New Hampshire, the bank will offer a 20-percent discount, which reduces the annual lease to $34,512.
If the Select Board wants to consider moving the town offices to another space, it will have to determine if any buildings and commercial space are available in town, said Gleason.
If not, the town does own land and perhaps the next step would be to hire a firm to complete a design concept and estimated cost that could be presented to voters if the plan has to go before voters, he said.
Emerson said there is some commercial space available in the Harbor Freight building along Meadow Street.
The town offices are currently housed in 4,800-square feet of space, which is tight, said Gleason.
The town wouldn’t want to have a smaller space than that, and ideally, it would be more space and include a conference room to hold meetings and workshops, he said.
Emerson said the town does own the Littleton Senior Center building and perhaps some arrangement can be made to find another place for senior center activities.
There have been some internal discussions about the senior center and it could be less challenging for the center, which is run by the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, to find another location for what they’re doing, said Gleason.
Another location option for the town offices is the new planned welcome center that is beside the senior center and is on a 7.2-acre parcel now owned by the town.
The welcome center is planned for the red barn and is part of the town’s Riverfront Commons project.
“The welcome center might be an option to see if it could be expanded,” said Gleason, who noted that the St. Johnsbury town offices are in their town welcome center, which also houses the Northern Community Investment Corp.
