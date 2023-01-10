LITTLETON — The prospect of having annual town funding for the Littleton Community Center go on a warrant article instead of in the town operating budget — where it has been for more than a century — brought scores of community center supporters to the Select Board meeting on Monday.
During a board work session on Jan. 3, Town Manager Jim Gleason recommended that the town’s annual $35,000 in funding for the community house be placed on a warrant article.
The funding goes toward community center maintenance and upkeep.
While historically the money has been in the town’s general fund, there has been no contact or communication with the nonprofit Littleton Community Center board of directors and the town needs clarification, Gleason said at the work session.
The town would also like to discuss the agreement for parking, he said.
Select Board member Roger Emerson said the town pays $35,000 a year plus plowing and salting.
The community center is owned by a nonprofit but is used as a meeting place for the Littleton Select Board, planning and zoning boards, the budget committee, conservation committee, and other town committees.
It is also used by nonprofit groups at no charge and is rented out for events.
On Jan. 3, the board tabled their decision about putting the community center funding on a warrant article until their Monday meeting, leaving open the possibility that they could reconsider.
In the meantime, the LCC board of directors got the word out through a mass email.
“We have learned that the current proposed Town budget has cut the Community Center’s funding out of the budget and put it into a separate warrant article,” they wrote. “This will allow the town to cut their budget by $35,000 and put our funding and the very future of the Community Center at risk. The Town has supported the Center every year since its inception, so this is very upsetting!”
The directors encouraged residents concerned about the prospect of warrant articles to attend the Select Board meeting.
Dozens of community center supporters turned out for the meeting, making for a packed Heald Room in the Littleton Community Center.
Near the beginning of the meeting, Gleason recommended a motion for the Select Board to put the $35,000 back into the general fund, which eliminated the proposed warrant article.
The board voted 3-0 to put the money back into the town budget.
LCC board member Mary Menzies thanked those in attendance for coming out.
She also read a statement by Kate Smith, another LCC board member, who couldn’t attend Monday’s meeting, but wanted to comment.
Smith said putting the money on a warrant article would change more than 100 years of precedent.
“The town of Littleton and the Littleton Community Center benefit each other in tangible and intangible ways,” said Smith. “A warrant article would put the building’s annual maintenance cost at the whims of the taxpayers for year to year … The center depends on this town’s $35,000 contribution to fund our continued expenses, which consist almost entirely of buildings and grounds maintenance … Please continue to support the building for the use of local residents …”
In large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and decreased building use, the community center’s most recent financials showed net income to be in the red, she said.
Smith said there are several ways the operation of the community house is beneficial to the town.
They include nonprofit groups being able to meet in comfortable surroundings free of charge, town board and committee meetings held free of charge, local families and organizations being able to rent the facility and its full kitchen at affordable prices, and the center being used as a venue for weddings.
The center is also the venue for a family visit with Santa following the annual Christmas Parade, is a place for summertime concerts on the front lawn, and has outdoor space for vendors during the fall arts festival and town-wide yard sale, she said.
Most of its 5,000 to 10,000 visitors each year use the center free of charge, and the building has also been used by state health workers for interaction with local patients, said Smith.
Along with the public library and First Congregational Church, the community center is one of three places in town listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
“The building contributes to the charm of the town, architecturally anchoring the Main Street on the west end along with post office and the Congregational Church,” said Smith.
Menzies said it’s good to get LCC facts out to everyone and said she appreciates the Select Board’s continued support of community center operations.
