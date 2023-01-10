LITTLETON — The prospect of having annual town funding for the Littleton Community Center go on a warrant article instead of in the town operating budget — where it has been for more than a century — brought scores of community center supporters to the Select Board meeting on Monday.

During a board work session on Jan. 3, Town Manager Jim Gleason recommended that the town’s annual $35,000 in funding for the community house be placed on a warrant article.

