Littleton Select Board Revisits Private Roads

LITTLETON — Following a discussion in April about private roads and the suggestion posed by some residents of the town taking over one road or finding money to fix it, the Select Board revisited the topic during their meeting on May 22.
During the board’s April 24 meeting, Jocelyn Wright and Ed Jarvis, neighbors who live along Osgood Farm Road with five other families, voiced concerns about the condition of the private road, which the residents maintain on their own and at their own expense.
The road is in poor condition and the residents don’t have the money needed to bring the road up to the town specifications that are required before the town can take it over as a public road, they said.
Wright suggested that the town work with the residents, see if any money is available, and possibly get the state involved because the pavement at Route 135 is breaking down.
Out of concern for safety and equipment, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Chad Miller said there have been times when LFR crews were ordered to not enter Osgood Farm Road during certain conditions, mostly icing.
He also said other private roads in Littleton have similar issues, and he shares concerns about access to people and property during times of emergency. The Select Board, said Miller, might want to take a closer look at public policy for developments and how to ensure that the needed infrastructure is supported.
On May 22, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, who is also the District 1 state senator, said she conducted some research at the statehouse to see if there is any state help, but because the Osgood Road property owners are under a covenant with a private owner, she is not sure if anything can be done at present.
She said a book on private roads was recommended to Littleton for Select Board members to read.
“But the road is in terrible shape,” said Gendreau. “I do concur with them. My concern is, too, and our chief mentioned it, that there are times he’s asked [LFR personnel] not to go out because of the condition of the road. It is something we need to take seriously. I’m just not sure how to handle it at this point.”
Town Manager Jim Gleason offered to put the topic in perspective, including the financial component to the town.
“There are 23 lane miles of private road in Littleton,” he said. “Let’s just say, worst-case scenario, if every one of them were to be brought up to standard it could cost $10,350,000, and then that would be adding those lane miles to the 51 [miles] that we already have.”
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said that would impact the town’s road maintenance and plowing.
Adding 23 miles to the current 51 would be a 48-percent increase in maintenance and plowing, said Gleason.
“If we were going to take a look at private roads, it would be a hefty warrant article,” he said.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said when she served on the planning board, town planners approved Osgood Farm Road as a development and the covenant was part of having it.
“They knew at the time the homes were built on there and the road was developed, it had to come up to town specs to become a town road,” she said.
