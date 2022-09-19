Littleton Select Board Says State Would Sue Town If Town Drops LWL Lawsuit

LITTLETON — As more residents push the Select Board to drop its lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, board members say that withdrawing the litigation would only result in the state suing the town, and with no end to legal fees.
During their meeting on Sept. 12, board members said they remain in a holding pattern as the court considers a motion for summary judgment from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, which is asking the court to require that LWL comply with the Municipal Budget Act and declare LWL a department of the town, as well as a cross-motion for summary judgment filed by LWL.
After those issues are resolved, the members of the Select Board said they will be in a better position to make a decision.
The town and DRA are seeking to require that LWL take three actions — give the town its financial information, present an annual budget for town meetings voters, and hand to the town any excess cash.
The first two are now being done, and the Select Board does not want any of LWL’s cash reserves, said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Select Board.
“We don’t want to get our hands on the money,” she said. “We never did.”
LWL Commissioner Peter Cooper said LWL has no issue with sending its financial information to the town for review, but the concern is that giving the town access to its cash reserves could hurt LWL’s operations and low rates if a future Select Board and town administration want to someday use the money.
Gendreau gave a status of the lawsuit, which was originally filed against LWL by the town in December 2020, after which the DRA, which is now driving the litigation, filed as an intervenor.
In a seven-point email she read from town legal counsel Walter Mitchell, Gendreau said, “The original action was filed by the town after it was clear that without that action the DRA was going to file an action against the town. The action sought a declaration from the court that Water and Light has a legal obligation to take three specific focused actions, which Water and Light now seems to acknowledge.”
The case has not been scheduled for trial because the court still needs to rule on the legal issues raised in the cross-motions before a trial is scheduled, she said.
Ruling on the cross-motions should decide most of the issues between the parties, limiting or eliminating the need for a trial, said Gendreau.
“If the town was to now withdraw its petition, DRA will just add the town as a defendant to its petition, therefore the litigation would not go away and the town would still be exposed to the same potential expenses as well as continuing confusion as to the town’s finance and budgeting process,” she said. “The least costly decision is to let the issues run their course, with the court making decisions on the motions for summary judgment. When that occurs, the board will be in a better position to decide how to proceed.”
Resident Bruce Hadlock and town-school budget committee member John Goodrich asked the board to drop the case, with Goodrich saying that the board, by doing so, could make a powerful statement that the town can manage its affairs.
“We looked into dropping the case,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson. “The only thing I can tell you is if we decide to drop the case, the DRA comes back and sues the town of Littleton.”
Goodrich said it looks like the origin of the lawsuit began when LWL’s reserve fund was looking good to others outside of LWL.
But the electric utility business is one of the most capital-intensive businesses and utilities need money when there is a natural disaster, like an ice storm, he said.
“Therefore, you really ought to be very careful about, shall I say, avariciously looking at that reserve fund that they have,” said Goodrich.
He said LWL is managed well and expressed concerns that its low rates (currently 12 cents per kilowatt hour versus twice that much for other utilities in New Hampshire) could be jeopardized.
Resident Brien Ward voiced concerns that LWL operates on low margins and in some years is in the red.
He asked Gendreau and Emerson what they hope to get out of the lawsuit.
Gendreau said the board has taken a beating on the LWL issue when it was trying to do nothing more than bring LWL into compliance under New Hampshire law.
The DRA took a hard-line approach when its representatives met with the Select Board several years ago, said Gendreau, who added that a sit-down she had sought with LWL that could have resolved the issues did not happen.
The Select Board never asked LWL for any money and the town instead has received in-kind services from LWL, but the DRA’s one question is who determines the value for such services, said Gendreau.
Emailing the town office was Ed Hennessey, former LWL commissioner and former selectman, who said he shares the concerns of others.
“The last town manager was not the first one to attempt to get control of the cash reserves of the Water and Light Department,” said Hennessey. “Their motivation was to get control of the cash reserves, not to manage the department.”
Many years ago as a commissioner, Hennessey said he and his fellow commissioners held public hearings and the town voted overwhelmingly to keep LWL as it is today.
The commissioners agreed to go to the New Hampshire Legislature to require that LWL furnish annual budgets, have budget hearings, and provide financial statements, but the proposed legislation did not pass, he said.
“In spite of that, for a couple of years we did go to the Select Board with financial statements and budgets, however, there seemed to be little interest on the part of the Select Board so we decided after three years to wait until they ask for them,” said Hennessey. “That never happened and here we are today.”
It would seem that the DRA, which appears to be taking control, is downplaying or ignoring some very significant issues, he said.
“One, the Water and Light Department is owned by the town, but it was established for the benefit of electric and water users, not for the benefit of the taxpayers,” said Hennessey. “Two, the town of Littleton taxpayers are not entitled to the net income of the department. The Legislature clearly states that the town is only entitled to excess income. Excess income being defined as any department net income, plus money needed to be set aside for capital reserves. The department has consistently set aside all net income for capital improvements as it has tremendous financial needs for investing in improvements for reliable power and clean water. As long as those capital needs exist and the department continues to be managed in this manner, no cash will be turned over to the town or included in the overall tax assessment for the town.”
Number three, there’s never been an expectation on the part of the Littleton taxpayers that they would receive anything from the Water and Light Department other than reliable electric and water resources, said Hennessey, who added it would be nice to resolve the issue outside of the court system.
The reason LWL for a time withheld its financials is because it was upset with the past administration of the town, said Gendreau.
Ward told Gendreau and Emerson that former Town Finance Director Karen Noyes and former Town Manager Andrew Dorsett “went behind your back” with the DRA and “you guys got manipulated.”
Each month for many years, LWL’s finance director sent LWL’s financials to the town’s finance director, and swore to it in an affidavit, but that financial information apparently never reached the Select Board because former LWL commissioner and town selectman Schuyler Sweet said he never saw any of it, said Cooper.
LWL’s attorney researched the relevant state law, which states LWL is to provide the town with the financials on a regular basis, which is not a problem, although LWL did stop regular financial reporting once the lawsuit was filed, he said.
“We were doing it for years, even though it never got to the selectmen,” said Cooper. “Now, this present board doesn’t want to get access to those reserves. But politics can change.”
For instance, someone could say $20 million is needed for a new elementary school and let’s get some money from LWL, said Cooper.
There have been headline stories of utilities being subject to political pressures and those utilities haven’t had investments in infrastructure maintenance and their reserves have not been maintained because of political urgencies,” he said.
Although the current Littleton Select Board doesn’t want to access the LWL reserves, future boards could, under the Municipal Budget Act, said Cooper.
“That is our concern,” he said. “Not the reporting. That’s not a problem. We’ve done it for years and can restart it again. It’s the access to the reserves that we’re concerned about. That’s what gets us our good credit rating that allows us to buy power like the big guys on the wholesale [market].”
That would be different if LWL didn’t have a good credit rating and didn’t have those reserves, he said.
Like Ward said, some years LWL can be half a million dollars in the hole, said Cooper.
“I don’t think the town wants to cover that half a million in the hole,” he said.
