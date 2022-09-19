Littleton Select Board Says State Would Sue Town If Town Drops LWL Lawsuit
Littleton resident Brien Ward, left, standing, was among several residents weighing on on the town's litigation against Littleton Water and Light. He asked the Select Board, pictured here during their meeting on Sept. 12, to drop the lawsuit. Board members said if they do, the state, which is an intervenor in the case, will then file suit against the town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As more residents push the Select Board to drop its lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light, board members say that withdrawing the litigation would only result in the state suing the town, and with no end to legal fees.

During their meeting on Sept. 12, board members said they remain in a holding pattern as the court considers a motion for summary judgment from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, which is asking the court to require that LWL comply with the Municipal Budget Act and declare LWL a department of the town, as well as a cross-motion for summary judgment filed by LWL.

