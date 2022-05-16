LITTLETON — The town’s EMS advisory committee has been sidelined for the moment and a new town has contracted with Littleton Fire Rescue’s Emergency Medical Services.
Now down to one committee member after five of six members bowed out, the Select Board, on May 9, agreed to table the advisory EMS Committee for at least the next several months and have the fire chief and town manager review EMS financial figures.
During their meeting on Monday, the Select Board also agreed to enter into a contract with the town of Franconia to provide Emergency Medical Services to Franconia as that town works to rebuild the Franconia Life Squad, which has experienced a steep drop-off in membership.
Franconia EMS Contract
While Littleton’s EMS has contracts with the towns of Sugar Hill and Easton that entail annual flat payments (about $20,000 annually for Sugar Hill and $10,000 for Easton), Littleton’s new contract with Franconia involves Franconia paying Littleton $300 per call (defined as an individual request for service), in addition to billing whatever is generated.
The Littleton-Franconia ambulance contract, effective as of May 10, is month-to-month and can be terminated by either party with 30 days prior written notice.
Before agreeing to the contract, Littleton Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson, who has previously voiced concerns about Littleton EMS costs and overtime and ability to collect on its billing, said he has some questions and concerns regarding the Franconia contract, among them billing and what will be the costs to the town of Littleton.
In the last three years, Franconia has collected anywhere from 72 to 82 percent in billing, said Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles, who attended the Littleton Select Board meeting with Franconia Selectman Dan Walker.
“They have a different payer mix and people are more likely to have insurance in Franconia,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“A lot of calls are to the nursing home and it’s a private nursing home and a lot of people there are insured, so that’s almost a 100-percent payback,” said Cowles.
In addition to private insurance, many patients have Medicare or Medicaid, she said.
While the contract states an obligation to respond to calls for residents and non-residents within boundaries of Franconia, Cowles and Walker said the hiker rescues and other calls on trails and mountains would not involve Littleton EMS and would instead be New Hampshire Fish and Game.
“That would be a wholly separate call initiated by the state of New Hampshire if it went beyond the parking lot,” said Cowles.
Emerson said another one of his concerns is that the people of Littleton voted to have their own ambulance service, but didn’t vote to go outside of Littleton’s boundaries and put the town in jeopardy when Littleton needs an ambulance.
“We don’t have a handle on our overtime and everything we have so far, so to branch out is really concerning to me,” he said.
“We are not branching out,” said Gleason. “We are trying to solve the problem, and the problem is mutual aid is being used at the moment, but not in the way that it should be.”
Franconia’s growing use of Littleton’s EMS has had a cost to Littleton, so Littleton officials sat down with Franconia officials to arrive at an agreement that would cover Littleton’s overtime and personnel costs, he said.
If a Littleton ambulance is tied up on a call and Franconia’s ambulance is available, that ambulance will become available for Littleton, said Walker.
Gleason called the agreement a short-term “Band-Aid” solution that allows Franconia to “have skin in the game” and it recognizes the fact that, with mutual aid, Littleton is not in a position to say no.
“It’s a short-term solution so we can get numbers together and work on a long-term agreement,” said Cowles. “Right now, we want to put the Band-Aid on it. We don’t want to be part of a bigger problem. We want to be collaborative and help out and we understand the cost involved.”
The goals are for the $300 stipend to cover any Littleton overtime cost while a Littleton ambulance is in Franconia, to keep Littleton’s EMS adequately staffed, and also have billing cover Littleton’s expenses of coming to Franconia, said Walker.
“Additional data can be gathered based on the calls, “said Gleason. “It seems to be a fair and reasonable deal. They understand the impact to the town and are willing to offset the cost.”
Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller, supportive of the contract, said he’s not aware of a similar deal that’s been struck between two communities in northern New Hampshire.
“Two organizations are coming together recognizing that there’s some challenges and some short-term and long-term goals and objectives that need to be accomplished, and I think that’s a pretty impressive feat up here for us,” he said.
Walker said there is a 30-day, opt-out clause if the contract ends up not amenable to either party.
“Overall, I feel good about this,” said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Littleton Select Board. “We want to make sure that we’re very careful with the whole tax situation and overtime. We also know that the people of Littleton said we want the service.”
Now, there is the possibility of Littleton branching out as Littleton and other local communities have discussed the possibility of having a regional EMS, she said.
The contract with Franconia doesn’t commit Littleton or Franconia for the long term, said Gendreau.
Because Littleton already has contracts with Easton and Sugar Hill, adding Franconia is not that big of a stretch, said Littleton Select Board member Linda MacNeil.
“We are geographically large, but a good portion of our geography is the state park and White Mountain National Forest,” said Walker.
As for the question of who determines what is or isn’t acceptable service by Littleton per the contract terms, Gleason said it would appear to be both the Littleton EMS and Franconia EMS.
The Littleton Select Board voted 3-0 to enter into the ambulance contract with the town of Franconia.
Littleton EMS Advisory Committee
After some confusion and concerns by some committee members about the EMS Committee’s mission, five of the six members departed, leaving just Littleton resident Michael Scanlon willing to serve.
Gleason said the town did get three additional interested candidates, among them Courtney Bowler, a 2022 Select Board candidate, and Bill Latulip, who serves on the LFR call department.
MacNeil asked if a motion is in order to appoint the three.
Emerson said there should be a discussion first.
Gendreau asked Gleason if he’d be interested in presenting EMS numbers with LFR Chief Michael McQuillen for the next several months and see how that goes, and then, if needed, the town can revisit the committee.
“I’m going to do my job whether you have a committee or not, “said Gleason. “I can assure you there will be no [EMS] expansion that doesn’t come through this board.”
“I say we just hold off and get some information on how this is working and go from there,” said Emerson.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to table the committee.
Miller said that Sunday through Saturday, May 15 to 21, is national EMS appreciation week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.