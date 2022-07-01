LITTLETON — After some tense exchanges on Thursday between Select Board members and Eureka Hose Co. regarding Eureka’s sale of a 1931 fire truck that had long been in town hands, the Select Board agreed to reach out to the current owner to see if he will sell it back.
During a work session on Thursday, the board voted 3-0 to allow Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson to contact the private owner, David Houghton, a retired firefighter from Moultonborough who in 2020 served as Little Fire Rescue’s interim chief.
In May, Houghton bought the LaFrance fire engine nicknamed “Bertha” for $4,500 from the nonprofit Eureka Hose Co., made up of current and past Littleton Fire Rescue firefighters, with the goal to restore it to its original 1931 condition.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said Eureka Hose agreed to buy Bertha from the town in 2004 for $1 on the condition that Eureka restore and maintain the truck and make it available for Littleton parades and functions, and with no intent to sell it.
Eureka Hose member Nick Antonucci, who said he attended Thursday’s meeting to present the timeline and facts, said Eureka has a total of only $10,000 in its account and essentially no money to restore Bertha, there’s a lot of interpretation in the agreement, and no one approached Eureka Hose about restoration during the nearly two decades that Eureka possessed Bertha.
In September 2020, 16 years after a past Select Board agreed to the sale, Eureka Hose received the $1 bill of sale from the town.
In October 2021, Houghton wrote a letter of intent to the group’s members with his $4,500 offer and gave Eureka Hose the opportunity to buy Bertha back at the sale price plus the cost of restoration and the right of first refusal.
Houghton said that once restored, Bertha would be available for Littleton parades and functions when available.
A week after Houghton’s letter, Eureka members made a motion to sell Bertha.
On Dec. 13, 2021, Antonucci and Eureka Hose president Jason Finkle met with the Select Board to inform the board of the plans and ask if a sale would result in any repercussions.
“We were trying to do the right thing and see if there were any concerns,” Antonucci said on Thursday. “There are some gray areas and a lot of interpretation.”
During the Dec. 13 meeting, Emerson expressed concerns about a sale, saying Bertha is a big part of Littleton’s history and there needs to be more discussion before anything happens.
In late December or early January, Antonucci said he used the town’s website to reach out to the Select Board, but never heard back.
On Jan. 20, after the Jan. 18 deadline for the town to place any article related to Bertha on the 2022 town meeting warrant, Eureka Hose members approved a motion to continue the sale, which occurred on May 18 with Houghton.
On Thursday, Antonucci said he emailed the three Select Board members through the contact function on the town website, which he said, unfortunately, doesn’t provide him with a cc of the email so he didn’t know if it ever went through.
Town officials said they never received anything.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil referred to the Dec. 13 meeting minutes, which state, “By the end of the discussion, it was decided by everyone (BOS and Eureka Hose) that more discussions are needed amongst each board and brought back at a later date. No final decisions or motions were made at this meeting regarding selling of ‘Bertha.’”
“How do you interpret that?” MacNeil asked Antonucci. “When you didn’t get a response from what you sent to the town, didn’t you think that was rather odd? Should you have not followed up on that?”
“I have been in the fire service industry for 26 years,” said Antonucci.
“That’s not what I asked you,” said MacNeil. “I want an answer to my question.”
“No, I do not, from my experiences,” said Antonucci. “In my personal experience in 26 years, I have gone unanswered many times.”
“It was decided that more discussion was needed — what does that mean to you?” asked MacNeil.
“There would be more discussion on our behalf and you as individuals,” he said.
“And you guys went ahead and sold it, “said MacNeil.
“We did not hear back from anybody,” said Antonucci.
“I think you’re more culpable than you’re willing to admit at this point, and that’s all I’m going to say,” said MacNeil.
In terms of costs, restoring Bertha could range from $100,000 to $250,000, depending on what one wants to spend, said Antonucci.
Emerson said a full restoration isn’t needed and it would cost about $10,000 or less to get the engine going again and have Bertha ready for parades.
Kenneth Boynton, a Littleton resident and former firefighter, also weighed in, and he was not happy about the sale.
“You did read to us that the intent was to restore or refurbish or whatever in good faith, and you sat on it for 14 or 17 years and did nothing,” he said.
“That is incorrect,” said Antonucci.
Finkle said Bertha had been stored in multiple locations while in Eureka’s hands because no one wanted to step up to restore her.
“Now, the ownership has changed hands and you’re not going to be able to get it back,” said Emerson.
“[Houghton] is going to offer to sell it back to us,” said Antonucci.
“When he decides it’s time to sell it,” said Emerson. “It may be 15 years.”
“If the town would like it back, if the town thinks we did something wrong, then the town should have their attorney contact us and we’ll have to proceed like that, because we don’t own the truck,” said Antonucci.
Antonucci said he came to the meeting representing Eureka Hose, which consulted its own attorney and was assured everything was legal and done correctly.
“If anyone wants to take repercussions, they need to inform me, in writing, from the town attorney because I can’t just drive down to that area and pick it up,” he said.
“This was so underhanded and so sneaky,” said Boynton. “You had no intention of ever refurbishing that truck and giving it to the town for parades, for a museum piece, or whatever.”
It could cost $250,000 to make Bertha showroom quality, but only about $10,000 to get it parade-worthy, said Boynton, who added his family was willing to pay for that.
“We did own it since 2004 and no one’s approached us,” said Antonucci. “We think this is the best way, because right now it is getting worked on and we know his intention is to come back to us … We maybe have $10,000 to refurbish. That wouldn’t go too far on a truck like that … We felt it’s going to move faster rather than sitting in a storage place.”
Eureka Hose put the $4,500 it made from the sale into an account to be used to buy back the truck, he said.
While that won’t cover the added costs of restoration, Antonucci said if the town wants Bertha back it would behoove the town to begin putting money away for that purpose.
“The problem is right now we’re at his mercy,” said Emerson. “It doesn’t need to be painted up and 100 percent pretty. All those battle scars on there come from fighting fires. There are a lot of stories there. It needed a good running motor and a set of brakes … We didn’t need a museum piece for what we want to use it for.”
“There’s a lot of battle scars on that truck and every one of them means something,” said Boynton, whose father, Edward P Boynton, served as Littleton’s fire chief.
Antonucci advised the board to contact Houghton before he does too much work.
After Antonucci and Finkle departed, Emerson asked the board and town manager what the next step would be if he doesn’t get anywhere with Houghton.
“The first option is what you’re doing, seeing if he’s willing to resell it,” said Town Manager Jim Gleason. “The second step would be to see if he’ agreeable to replace the town as the right of first refusal instead of Eureka Hose. And then, if he wants to fix it and take care of it and if he comes back and it’s $250,000, you have an opportunity to put a warrant article and buy it back.”
If the article doesn’t pass, then the board has its answer, he said.
“You’ll spend more money on a lawyer than you will on a phone call,” said Gleason.
“I’ve got to believe the townspeople would be behind this 200 percent,” said Boynton. “I’ve got to believe they wouldn’t bat an eye for a $250,000 warrant article. It’s a part of Littleton, it’s a part of the Littleton Fire Department, it’s part of our history.”
“If people have an interest in getting Bertha back to Littleton, reach out,” said Emerson.
