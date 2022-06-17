Littleton Select Board To Allow Prayer Before Meetings

LITTLETON — The Littleton Select Board during their meeting on Monday, June 13, agreed to allow a prayer to be held at the opening of their regular Monday night meetings at the Littleton Community House.
Raising the topic during the board’s April 25 meeting was Select Board member and New Hampshire Senate-1 candidate Carrie Gendreau, who said the week before she had the privilege of attending a Senate session in Concord, where a clergy member gave a prayer before the session.
“I asked if they actually pray before each session and they said, yes, they do,” said Gendreau.
Gendreau said she found it refreshing and then asked fellow Select Board members Roger Emerson and Linda MacNeil how they would feel about having members of Littleton clergy, on a rotating basis, open up Littleton Select Board meetings with a prayer.
“I can’t say that we’ve ever done that,” said Gendreau. “I know that at the Littleton Chamber annual meeting there’s been prayer.”
At the April meeting was former Littleton Selectmen Milton Bratz, who said there are federal laws and court decisions regarding prayer at public meetings and the town should first check with its legal counsel because there needs to be a rotation among different belief systems.
“That is preferred by the court system to put into place, be it Muslim, be it Christian, be it Jewish, or whatever it may be,” said Bratz. “You can do it in public sessions, but there is an obligation to schedule it that way, including atheist prayer. There are non-religious prayers that have been entered into this process … It’s a good idea, it’s just that it’s been challenged a number of times over the years and there are some rules that now go with it.”
During the board’s June 13 meeting, Gendreau said she has since spoken with Jonathan Cowal, an attorney with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, who said there is no New Hampshire statute regarding prayer at public meetings.
“He said there are case laws that allow a prayer at government establishments or government functions and it’s established by tradition,” she said. “He said you have full rein on that. So we have the legal authority to allow that.”
She cited the 2014 Supreme Court of the United States case called Greece V. Galloway, which involved the town of Greece in New York State and in which the court ruled that prayer at a legislative meeting does not violate the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Gendreau said clergy opening meetings with prayer at Littleton Select Board meetings would be clergy members in the town and represent an established church.
Prayer could begin at the board’s next meeting, on June 27, she said.
“I have spoken with a few people willing to come and pray,” said Gendreau. “It would be we do the Pledge of Allegiance then a prayer and then our meeting. I do have some people lined up.”
Giving a hypothetical, Gendreau said Cowal cited an example of a satanic church wanting to pray at a Littleton Select Board meeting, she said.
“Unless they are established here in Littleton, we do not have to allow that,” said Gendreau. “That was based on a case two years ago in Boston, where a satanic church went to an establishment in Boston and they wanted to pray and the court turned it down because they had no presence in Boston.”
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson and MacNeil said the board can allow the opening prayers and see if there is any push-back.
