Littleton:Selectmen Approve Parking Plan For Tight Mill Street

LITTLETON — Mill Street is a 19th-century street trying to make it in a 21st-century world.
Narrow, tight, it leaves limited space for parking in a busy town in desperate need of more parking and it has drawn the ire of some Mill Street business and property owners who say the street needs to be kept unclogged so large truck deliveries and traffic can flow.
Some are opposed to any parking on it.
On Monday, the Board of Selectmen approved a working parking plan for the street that Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said is aimed at helping to end the parking chaos down there.
It involves having two parking spaces for vehicles near Schilling Beer Co., the installation of parking meters that would set the parking time limit to a maximum of 15 minutes at a cost of 25 cents, and temporary speed bumps.
The parking will be seasonal, for the tourist season, because the spaces won’t be able to be occupied in the winter with the snow, said Dorsett.
“It’s a start,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Carrie Gendreau.
The plan eliminates a proposed motorcycle parking space as well as new segments of paved sidewalks.
Gendreau and Selectman Chad Stearns voted for the plan. Because he owns business property along Mill Street, Selectman Roger Emerson abstained from the vote.
The plan comes out of the Littleton Parking Commission formed in 2018 and the town’s partnership with North Country Council to complete a study of the town’s parking.
The commission reviewed Littleton’s parking problems and created a plan to address concerns that underscored the need for additional parking in the area because of growing demand and lack of spaces.
In 2019, that plan was adopted by selectmen, who approved additional temporary parking spaces on Mill Street.
In the last several days, the Littleton Department of Public Works spray-painted temporary lines on Mill Street to show a visual of the proposed changes for the members of the public and business owners to view.
“This isn’t the permanent solution,” Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said at the beginning of Monday’s board meeting.
The long-term solution includes widening the street, adding a retaining wall, and infrastructure improvements that can in the future be coordinated at the same time for minimal disruptions to businesses, he said.
For the new plan, the town also issued a map for business and property owners that was developed based on input from a meeting on Mill Street and a review by the safety committee.
Dorsett said he spoke with Jeff Cozzens, co-owner of Schilling Beer Co., the largest business on Mill Street, who is not opposed to parking on Mill Street as long as it doesn’t hinder the flow of deliveries.
Before Monday’s meeting, Dorsett said the plan aims to make delivery truck traffic easier.
As the community prepares for a phased reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, demand will grow, and service demand for takeout food from restaurants is already high, he said.
“People are doing it chaotically,” Dorsett said of the parking on Mill Street. “This would give it a more defined area.”
If issues or problems arise from the parking plan, selectmen can always give it another review, he said.
