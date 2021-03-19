Littleton Selectmen Bring In New Town Manager

LITTLETON — Selectmen have conditionally hired a new town manager, a former city manager from Florida whom they say has been well-vetted, and his background, which has drawn scrutiny from some in town, fully explored.
James Gleason, most recently the city manager of Mascotte, Fla., has signed a conditional offer for employment pending completion of a standard background check.
Gleason, who toured the town on Wednesday and met with municipal employees, rose to the top of 14 applicants and was hired in a unanimous Board of Selectmen vote.
“He’s very experienced,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board. “He’s the real deal, he’s sincere, and he didn’t have a problem sharing with us what he’s been through. We liked his approach and the fact that he wants to get to work and has some talents, gifts, and abilities that we feel Littleton can use.”
During an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Thursday, Gleason said he’s coming in with 21 years of experience as a city manager, nearly 30 total years of experience in local government, and expertise in economic development.
In Mascotte, a municipality about the size of Littleton and where he had worked for nine years, Gleason administered an operating budget of $7.8 million and directed 31 employees.
Prior to that, he worked as city manager for Chamblee, Ga., administering a budget a $15 million and directing more than 100 employees.
In 2007 and 2008, Gleason administered what would be his largest budget, $400 million, when he served as a civilian city-county manager and advisor to the U.S. State Department in Kirkuk, Iraq, when Iraq was broken into 15 districts and the United States was assisting the country in decentralizing its government.
For three years in the early 2000s, Gleason served as city manager of Ocoee, Fla., administering a budget of $35 million, after serving as a city commissioner for Ocoee in the 1990s.
That elected office, said Gleason, allowed him to look at issues through the eyes of a constituent as opposed to solely a town employee.
“I’m good at what I do,” he said. “The last two cities I had were very financial disasters when I got there. The last one was $6 million in debt and on the verge of bankruptcy. I got there in 2011, and in 2017, they were debt free, and when I left them on Oct. 1 we had seven tax cuts and they had $2.5 million in reserves. Chamblee wasn’t in debt, but they had no money and three weeks on the job we weren’t going to make payroll. So I put together a plan very quickly using Georgia laws that were available. I was walking into two areas where you inherited a mess, and that’s not the case in Littleton.”
After meeting with Littleton selectmen and the town manager selection committee, Gleason said he felt very positive and felt it was a place that wanted him.
“I’m at the end of my career and am going to be 63 in April, but I’m not ready to retire and am not using Littleton as an opportunity to get somewhere else,” he said. “I want this to be my last assignment, and for the fact that they felt good enough to have that belief in me, I have every intent to make sure I prove to them and their residents and stakeholders that they made the right decision.”
He sees opportunities in Littleton, among them capitalizing on the region’s ranking as a top tourist destination, as well as economic development and looking to see which new businesses can be attracted to town and create jobs and which properties can be redeveloped.
He hopes to be part of such projects, as well as follow through on some of the articles approved by town meeting voters, like improving the community’s infrastructure.
Interim Town Manager Milton Bratz will remain part-time town manger until April 11.
Gleason succeeds Andrew Dorsett, the current Grafton County administrator, who served as Littleton’s town manager from September 2015 to February 2021.
The annual starting salary for the full-time Littleton town manager position is $95,000.
A town manager contract between the board and Gleason will be discussed after the background check is completed.
Gleason signed a lease this week for a rental home and will live in downtown Littleton, where his wife, Cheryl, a high school English teacher in Winter Lake, Fla., will join him during summers.
“I’m really looking forward to this and I’m honored they are giving me this chance to continue doing what I love to do, and that’s being involved in trying to make a community better and improving the quality of life for everybody that lives there,” he said. “I want to take all those years of experience that I’ve had and bring all of that together here with what appears to be a very receptive staff and board, and see if we can’t make this as great as it can be.”
Selectmen Look Into Arrest, Lawsuit
On Aug. 19, while city manager of Mascotte, Gleason was arrested for allegedly making physical contact with City Councilwoman Brenda Brasher and her husband, the city fire chief, during a heated exchange of words in which, according to video, he called the councilwoman “white [expletive] trash.”
A month later, the city council later affirmed his termination in 3-2 vote.
According to a Nov. 30 story in the Orlando Sentinel, the charges of battery and disorderly conduct were dropped by Lake County prosecutors because of insufficient evidence.
Gleason said he was arrested, but never charged, and he never touched the councilwoman during the exchange.
“I’ve been a city manager for over 20 years and have a very good record, but unfortunately I had a 15-minute incident at the end of a meeting in August that had been building for months,” said Gleason. “It was the worst night of my professional life … It involved an issue with the fire department.”
Months before, Gleason said he gave the council four options on how to solve a particular problem regarding the department, and one option was for the county to take over the fire department, which subsequently saved the city millions.
“That’s the one they voted on, but then the council blamed me for the vote,” he said. “And the county wanted the fire department, the firefighters, the equipment, and the building, but they didn’t need the chief. So her husband was out of a job come Sept. 30. This was in March when they made that vote. For the next three or four months, they made my life hell, with personal and professional attacks, and my contract was terminated without cause.
He said the charges weren’t dropped because he was never charged.
“I never knew you could get arrested and not be charged officially, said Gleason. “The police said they were arresting me for battery. She claimed that I had touched her during the process, but when the state attorney got the case and phone video, [the case] went away.”
In May, some city residents circulated a petition on change.org against renewing his city manager contract.
Gendreau said Gleason was honest and upfront about the August incident.
“In this day and age, you’re not going to hide that,” said Gleason. “One of the things they appreciated was the fact that it was one of the first things I laid on the table.”
In 2015, a discrimination lawsuit was filed against Gleason by Alana Wilson, an African-American woman and city employee of Mascotte, who alleged Gleason made racially charged comments during a conversation.
According to a WFTV-9 news story about a deposition video in the case, Gleason acknowledged he used words that included “pickaninny,” but did so because he wanted his co-workers to learn about racism.
The lawsuit was settled in October 2015.
On Friday, Gleason told The Caledonian-Record the case was settled because that’s how most legal cases in government are done when a municipality’s insurer wants certainty.
“It totally floored me and caught me out of the blue,” he said the lawsuit. “I’m one of those guys who when you walk into my office I have picture of Martin Luther King Jr. hanging on the wall and Bobby Kennedy and John Kennedy. I’m kind of a social activist, long a proponent of not only civil rights, but gay rights, women’s rights.”
He said Wilson was the only African-American employee when he began managing Mascotte.
When he began as manager, he conducted an equities study regarding pay structures and responsibilities and said he found she was underpaid by more than $6,000.
“I had that corrected and made sure that she was on par and was given the same respect and responsibilities that were due her position,” said Gleason.
The conversations came not long after Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American male, was shot and killed by George Zimmerman.
“She has a young son who could have very easily been wearing a hoodie,” he said. “It was a conversation in the office about that case. I’m one of those people who believe Zimmerman got away with murder. It was a general discussion about discrimination in this country’s history. What I didn’t know and learned after the fact is that conversation bothered Alana.”
There was a lot going on in the city then, including several officers filing lawsuits against the former police chief, and Wilson had the same attorney as the officers, said Gleason.
He said he understands the reason for Black Lives Matter and it’s because there is systemic racism, not in every community or every police department, but it is a serious issue in the country.
“What I learned about this is it’s not what you think as the individual talking, but how that other person thinks and feels on the other side,” said Gleason. “If there was a lesson learned for me, it’s one, to be careful in the sense that any conversation can be taken in the wrong manner, and, two, put yourself in the other person’s shoes and see it from their perspective. It’s unfortunate that it happened … I was asked during an interview what do you consider your worst personnel challenges. I use Alana as that example. I didn’t hide that from anybody.”
Selectmen, who have been receiving some comments and concerns from residents about the hiring of Gleason, did ask him about the lawsuit, as well as other things on Thursday, said Gendreau.
“We feel fully confident in his ability,” she said. “We do appreciate people’s concerns and we have vetted this all out. We feel like we are are going to get a very dedicated town manager.”
