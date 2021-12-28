Littleton:Selectmen Extend Two-Year Contract To Town Manager

LITTLETON — After becoming town manager in April under a cloud of scrutiny, selectmen have signed a two-year contract with Town Manager James Gleason.
The board met with Gleason, who was not offered a contract when first hired, during a non-public session on Dec. 15 to discuss the agreement that includes a pay raise.
Gleason’s pay will be increased from $95,000 a year to $113,000 annually during the two years, which is an average salary for his decades of experience and for a manager in a town the size of Littleton and with Littleton’s activity, Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Select Board, said Tuesday.
Gleason, 63, was expected to have his performance evaluation done at the six-month mark following his hire, but selectmen encountered some delays, she said.
“When we finally sat down with him, we told him he’s doing an excellent job, we are really happy with what he is doing, and very pleased with performance,” said Gendreau. “There were a couple of suggestions, but overall, considering what he was coming into, we are absolutely delighted.”
Upon learning in March that Gleason would be the new town manager, several residents researched his background and alerted selectmen to what they said were questionable incidents that took place with his previous employer, the town of Mascotte, Fla., and that they said show he lacks the right temperament for Littleton and is a poor fit for the town.
A petition was circulated to encourage selectmen to rescind their employment offer to Gleason.
Selectmen, though, stuck by their decision, and the opposition has since dissipated.
When Gleason, who began the job on April 12, was hired in March, Gendreau said the intent was he’d be Littleton’s town manager for a minimum of three years, and that intent remains the same.
With nearly one year under his belt as Littleton’s town manager, she said Gleason is getting into the groove.
The pay increase to $113,000 yearly is retroactive to his six-month mark, which was Oct. 12.
“He is well worth it,” said Gendreau. “With everything he has done and is performing, he’s probably worth more than that. He has a lot of experience under his belt, and in Littleton, he said he has never worked so hard. He is cleaning up a lot of stuff, and we totally support him in that. He’s a keeper and we are excited about what the two-years minimum will bring.”
Selectmen have received many letters, unsolicited, from the town department heads who report to Gleason, as well as from town employees and town office staff, that speak highly of Gleason’s human relation skills, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.