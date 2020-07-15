Littleton:Selectmen Introduce Interim Fire Chief, Approve Apthorp Committee

In their first meeting open to the larger general public in nearly four months, the Littleton Board of Selectmen met Monday in the grand room of the Littleton Opera House, where everyone could be safely spaced.
They went through a busy agenda, introducing the interim fire chief and approving the creation of the Apthorp District and the formation of a committee to help revitalize the town’s new designated district.
The interim fire chief of Littleton Fire Rescue, officially called a fire manager, is David Houghton, who has spent the last month coordinating with retiring LFR Chief Joe Mercieri.
The search for a permanent fire chief was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and Houghton is expected to stay on toward the end of the year as the search continues for a permanent chief.
Because Houghton has to drive up from Moultonborough, the agreement with the town is he will depart before the snow flies so he doesn’t have to go through the Notch when the weather turns treacherous, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said Tuesday.
Houghton retired after 38 years in fire service and with experience as a fire instructor, fire inspector and as an EMT.
He was connected to the interim position in Littleton by Municipal Resources Inc. and will provide consulting services to LFR during his tenure.
Community members were interviewed to gather input on the permanent chief position and an advertisement has been issued.
Applications will be accepted until mid-August and candidates will be narrowed down to the finalists for further interviews and tests.
Dorsett said he is forming a Littleton fire chief citizen review panel for the purpose of providing the town with community-based input and feedback during the selection process.
“This is an important decision and I want to have the fairest process possible, resulting in the best possible person to drive the organization forward,” he said.
Possible Business Boost
Littleton businesses could get a boost after the town contacted the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and a DOT contractor to learn about a state initiative in which Interstate 93 and state routes could be used for tourist-oriented directional signs, called the “blue sign” program, for state highways.
“I-93 and state routes could increasingly be utilized by businesses to direct additional traffic into the Littleton market,” said Dorsett. “The program for Littleton’s four exits and major state intersections is severely under-utilized.
Additional outreach and program promotion should be undertaken for businesses, he said.
Apthorp
Nominations are now being accepted from those wanting to serve on the new Apthorp District Committee that will look into ways to spruce up and revitalize the Union Street area to the east of downtown.
The vision includes new signage, a complete street-scape to entail new sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, trees, and traffic calming, as well as more access to the recreation trail and river and branding, marketing and promotion of Apthorp and its businesses.
Parks And Rec, Schools Agreement
A revision has been made to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department and the Littleton School District.
The former agreement that involved an exchange of dollars is no more.
“This is a zero-cost one and I think it works out well,” said Dorsett.
For several years, the school district and town had been meeting with the parks department to explore shared use of facilities between the town and the schools, he said.
Littleton Parks and Recreation lacks a facility to host its after-school and summer programs, and the schools as an organization lack the facilities of athletic fields and courts.
Costs and use for the separate entities had been an unresolved issue until Parks Director Chris Wilkins and School District Operations Director Dale Prior were able to establish operational expectations that resulted in a no-cost MOU, said Dorsett.
