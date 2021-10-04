Littleton Selectmen Put In-House Ambulance Service Under Scrutiny

LITTLETON — As budgeting season gets underway, selectmen are reviewing the town’s in-house ambulance service that began as a three-year pilot program in August 2018 and is set to expire as a pilot in July 2022.
In building the municipal budget for 2022 that goes to a public hearing in January and a town vote in March, selectmen are running up against the clock and will soon need to make a decision on whether to keep the service public and in-house or go with a private ambulance contractor, which it previously had before July 2018.
Since the town adopted a public service, views by residents and selectmen have been split.
Some say the service comes with a cost and by reverting to a contract with a private ambulance service the town would save money.
Others say the service will probably never pay for itself and will have a tax rate impact, but the town can have more control in being able to staff its ambulances with quality paramedics and emergency medical technicians for the best patient care.
“The pilot program was to last three years and ends July 31, 2022,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said during the board’s Sept. 27 meeting. “We wanted to get a head start on it to determine whether we will continue with it as a pilot program or say, no, it’s not working. We are not making any decisions tonight other than discussing numbers.”
Many numbers were discussed for the ambulance service, which is budgeted at $687,475.
Transfers between hospitals are how such services make their money, but in a rural area like northern New Hampshire there aren’t enough transfers to cover all costs, said Selectman Milton Bratz.
“We would never make enough billings for transfers to cover this,” he said. “There is not an ambulance service around that doesn’t have contracts with towns to supplement what they are making on transfers. We don’t have the volume of midtown Manhattan or midtown Chicago. That’s why I advocated to have a public service here. We have control over the quality of people and the quality of equipment.”
In New Hampshire, there are 281 emergency medical services units, 28 of which are staffed like Littleton’s, said Bratz.
“It’s an expensive service rather than hiring a private ambulance,” he said. “But clearly, we are in better control of our equipment and the people we hire. It’s a tough call, but that’s where I am with it.”
The was to try to build a service that breaks even, said Gendreau.
“We knew going into it that it wouldn’t be a moneymaker, nor should it be,” she said. “But there’s the peace of mind to have that in town, and some of the people in town I talked with say that’s more important than taxes, and other people I talk with say it’s more of a tax issue … I’ve heard from both … We will probably never see a windfall or even a net zero.”
Gendreau said the board would like to hear from more residents about what they want.
“I hope we can get a decision by December because it makes our job easier in budgeting, so therefore we don’t have this revolving fund, which in reality should just be part of the general fund,” said Town Manager James Gleason.
“The employees at the fire department need to know whether or not we’re going to go forward with this,” said Bratz. “The assumption we have to make is it will improve over time.”
Previous to the public service, the town contracted with Golden Cross Ambulance for $240,000 a year.
But some town officials said there were concerns about quality of service, and Golden Cross wanted a five-year contract with no guarantee the cost wouldn’t increase during that time, they said.
Prior to Golden Cross, Littleton had contracted with CALEX Ambulance, but declined to renew a contract after a jump in cost.
In implementing the ambulance service at the Littleton fire station, the town hired three new EMTs/firefighters.
Littleton also has ambulance contracts with the towns of Easton and Sugar Hill that provide Littleton with some revenue.
“My concern is we don’t have a true number of what it costs to run the ambulance,” said Selectman Roger Emerson. “When it started up, there was supposed to be a financial report to the select board every four months, the profit and loss, what it costs to run it.”
It’s not like the service costs $40,000 or $50,000, which would be palatable, he said.
A private service would likewise have qualified staff, said Emerson, who has also expressed concerns about overtime at Littleton Fire Rescue.
“The way I look at it is if the tires go out on the ambulance, they put them on,” he said. “If they have overtime, it’s on them. There’s a lot to be added up …”
In terms of billing out, LFR has billed out $886,590 and collected $272,643, which is $613,947 that isn’t collected, said Emerson.
Because of contracts with Medicare and the way billing works, LFR Capt. Chad Miller said not all of the $613,947 is real dollars and some of it will become adjustments or write-offs.
LFR Chief Mike McQuillen told selectmen his job is to give the town the best service for the amount of money it’s paying, and said Littleton benefits from having its own people who are certified.
“The things I heard previously is there was no oversight, there were patient care issues, and those are the things that concern me as fire chief,” he said.
McQuillen said he would love to tell the town that some day the service will break even, though it’s undetermined if that will happen.
What he is looking at, he said, is quality for the town and good relationships with other departments that are being seen under the current model and what he believes is the biggest bang for the buck.
For the budget of $687,475, McQuillen said there is $287,000 in revenue to offset that.
One resident expressing support for the in-house ambulance service was Courtney Bowler, who said being able to control patient care is important.
“It’s easy to get sucked into line items, but we need to look at the bigger picture as well,” she said. “I think this is a great program and the town should continue with it.”
If taxpayers want the current level of service even while it impacts their taxes, Gendreau said the board will go with the voice of the taxpayers.
“But control the cost,” said Emerson.
Bratz said part of the issue is deeper and more philosophical and has to do with views on private versus public.
Along with controlling quality of staff and care, McQuillen said his goal is to bring the full numbers to selectmen.
