Littleton Selectmen Review Warrant Articles, Budget For 2022 Town Meeting

LITTLETON — Selectmen during a work session on Tuesday cleared a number of warrant articles and expenditures for town meeting in March, among them $1.3 million for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, articles for a new street sweeper or a contracted sweeping service, and an additional $11,000, after cost offsets, for a full-time police officer position.
In total, selectmen as of Tuesday were looking at a total $9.574 million general fund operating budget that includes $555,039 to be added to the general fund for the in-house ambulance service, which itself is offset through the collection of revenues.
The total 2022 budget tax amount would be $2.584 million because of $6.991 million in offsetting revenue.
The 2022 proposed budget and warrant articles represent a tax rate increase of 96 cents, going from a municipal rate of $5.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2021 to $6.44 for 2022, and equating to an estimated annual increase of $288 on a $300,000 home.
The 2022 default budget is $8.927 million.
Although the proposed budget has an increase, Town Manager Jim Gleason said general fund expenditures are mostly flat and what is driving the increase instead is mandated increases by the state in the New Hampshire Retirement System, insurance that is up nearly 13 percent, the town welfare budget that was once budgeted at $25,000 but is now at $200,000 because of that higher amount being spent in 2021, and the town’s legal budget, much of which is used in tax abatement cases filed by commercial property owners.
During their afternoon work session, selectmen agreed looked at adding $67,925 to the general fund budget toward a three-year lease-purchase of a Department of Public Works street sweeper.
The concern about the current sweeper, they said, is that it’s 19 years old, broke down last year and could again and possibly at a time when tourists are arriving in town, and is long past its normal replacement cycle and is in weak condition with its usage reduced.
Selectman Milton Bratz said the recent history of town meetings shows voters have rejected a new sweeper, and that could be a possibility again in 2022.
“I personally think it makes sense to have our own sweeper, but this particular item has had a problem in terms of the community accepting it.”
While there would be no tax impact for 2022, Emerson said sweeper payments would kick in in 2023 and 2024 when other payments are coming up.
Selectmen and town Finance Director Lori Bolasevich floated the idea of two articles, with one asking voters if they want a lease-purchase or if they want to go with a contracted street sweeping service for one year at a cost of $50,000 to Avery Sweeping, of North Woodstock, for twice-a-year street sweeping and once-a-year catch basin cleaning.
They plan to revisit the street sweeper articles on Jan. 12 or earlier for a final vote before anything is placed on the town meeting warrant.
Selectmen also endorsed an additional $11,000 in the general fund for a new full-time police officer, which comes with a reduction in the part-time officer budget line and reduces a part-time officer position in exchange for a Step 1 full-time position.
The idea is about boots on the ground, because Littleton police and not state police conduct investigations in the town, said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
“For $11,000, you are getting three months more of investigative time or three months more of people on the street,” said Smith.
Although some have voiced concern about the cost of benefits that come with a full-time position, Smith said benefits are needed today for recruitment and retention of officers.
In today’s world, he said, the Littleton Police Department is having a difficult time with full-time recruitment.
The police department is currently down three positions.
Training the right person is vital, and training takes time, said Smith.
“Not only is there a deficit of qualified individuals in the area, but there is a deficit of people getting into the field,” he said. “Detectives need to know what they’re doing.”
The investment will pay off down the road, said Smith.
“$11,000 is not a lot of money for boots on the ground,” said Emerson. “I’m all for it.”
To upgrade the aging wastewater treatment plant, selectmen are proposing the $1.3 million warrant article that will be paid for not through taxation but through user fees.
The town was awarded a total $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and part of the $1.3 million will be used as a match for the grant.
The grant is providing about 40 percent of the total $1.9 million, with 60 percent coming from Littleton user fees.
“They awarded 55 communities and we are number 52,” said Gleason. “We get a $1.9 million grant if it passes.”
The article requires a 60-percent super-majority vote.
The $1.3 million warrant article is in addition to the $1.3 million that is being expended from the sewer reserve fund (also with no tax rate impact) for emergency repairs at the plant.
Other Articles
There are 47 total proposed articles, with 16 submitted by petition.
Two petitions endorsed for the warrant by selectmen are zoning changes that ask voters to change a 12.9-acre parcel and a 2.4-acre parcel in Rail Trail Village (the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property being converted to apartments) from their current industrial zone to a mixed-use zone.
Non-petition articles selectmen cleared for the warrant include a one-year collective bargaining agreement totaling $45,484 for firefighters, highway department employees and transfer station employees in the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees; a $93,870 request toward a lease-purchase of a Department of Public Works Ford 550 dump and plow truck; and a $198,171 request toward the lease-purchase of a Public Works 6-wheel dump and plow truck.
The Public Works articles require a 60-percent super-majority vote.
Voters will also be asked to put expenditures in capital reserve funds for vehicles and equipment for the fire, police, and public works departments.
The idea, said Gleason, is to build more money in the funds in the event of emergencies and when something breaks down and costs need to be covered.
“Public works and fire are capital-intensive departments,” he said.
Voters will also be asked for $110,000 for town parking improvements and $500,000 for road and sidewalk improvements and repairs.
“Our sidewalks are in terrible shape,” said Bratz. “Whatever money we may have, we need to dedicate more to sidewalks.”
Selectmen also cleared for the warrant a $12,000 request for the Cultural Arts Commission for the funding of main-stage concerts to coincide with four First Friday events.
