Littleton Selectmen Settle Decade-Old Tax Lawsuit, Other Abatements

LITTLETON — In the last two decades, Littleton, with its growing industrial park and expanding Meadow Street, has become an attractive place for corporations to make investments.
While it can be a boon for the tax base, though, it doesn’t always make it easy for selectmen, who regularly face tax abatements filed by big companies contesting property valuations that run in the millions of dollars.
To fight a case, the risk to the town is high legal costs and no guarantee t would win at court, meaning more money, sometimes in the millions, paid out to the taxpayer.
One such case at Grafton Superior Court, DirecTV versus the town of Littleton, has been in litigation for more than a decade.
In less than two months, it had been nearing a trial that could have cost the town into the six figures for legal fees, as well as several million dollars paid out to DirecTV if the lawsuit did not go in Littleton’s favor.
During a Board of Selectmen work session on Monday, however, selectmen agreed to settle that case as well as tax abatements filed by Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart.
“DirecTV has been disputing its tax valuation billing from 2009 to 2019, and has also filed a case to dispute the 2020 and 2021 tax years,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen. “The 2009 to 2019 case is pending for trial in February. In the meantime, our attorney has been working with their attorney.”
This issue is will Littleton selectmen accept a settlement offer to avoid a trial with an estimated cost of $100,000 for the town plus the risk of a verdict that could reach an additional $2.8 million paid by the town to DirecTV, she said.
If the town goes with the settlement, it would pay a total of $900,000, with a $300,000 upfront payment to DirecTV by May 31, 2022, and seven annual payments of $87,714.28 for tax years 2022 through 2028, all with no interest and penalties.
If the town did not settle, there would have been an additional case for tax years 2020 and 2021.
The parties further agree on a property valuation of $5 million from 2022 through 2028, which comes after town legal counsel Walter Mitchell, in a letter to selectmen, said DirecTV “seemed to be stuck at $4 million.”
Gendreau said the $300,000 looks like it can be paid from the town’s overlay account without taking out a loan or resulting in a new hit to taxpayers.
Selectman Milton Bratz said it’s a good argument as to why the town holds as much as it does in overlay.
“Walter and [town appraiser Skip] Sansoucy both felt like we had a fairly good case because of the New Hampton ruling, but, of course, the more we talked, Walter said it could end up costing us a lot more money if we went to trial,” said Gendreau.
“I think this is the better way,” said Selectman Roger Emerson.
“I agree,” said Bratz.
They voted 3-0 to approve the settlement with DirecTV, which is located in the Littleton Industrial Park, pending final review of the agreement by town counsel and the Board of Selectmen.
“It’s easier going forward knowing that we will have that $5 million,” said Gendreau.
After 2028, the DirecTV property will be revalued.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, located along Meadow Street, challenged its valuation for 2020 and filed an abatement with the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
The mediation deadline of Jan. 17 is fast approaching.
“Obviously, time is of the essence,” said Gendreau.
The settlement agreement was proposed to avoid significant expense, time, and risk on the part of the town and Lowe’s and taking into consideration that a final decision would likely not be rendered in the near future, causing financial uncertainty to both parties, according to the wording of the agreement.
As a result, Lowe’s agrees to halt any litigation and agrees to an assessment of $13.855 million for tax year 2020 and 2021, a lower assessment of $12,718,215 for 2022, an even lower assessment of $12,359,125 for tax year 2023, and a further reduced assessment of $12 million for 2024.
In the Lowe’s case, the town will not be paying any money and will agree to an assessment that drops by a total of $1.8 million until 2024, when the Lowe’s property comes up for another assessment
Selectmen voted 3-0 to accept the settlement as is.
Walmart had filed an appeal for tax years 2020 and 2021.
Walmart has agreed to accept a settlement offer to avoid a trial that Gendreau said would involve expert witnesses.
The town has Walmart, also along Meadow Street, valued at $9,323,700, whereas Walmart argues the value is $7,000,900.
“We’ve come in the middle and the settlement is for a valuation of $8,000,500,” said Gendreau. “That will go from 2022 to 2024, until the revaluation cycle.”
The board voted 3-0 to accept the Walmart settlement pending final review, and also, as in the case of Lowe’s, with no money being paid out by the town.
Bratz spoke of the ongoing tax abatement challenges.
“These land values can be a real problem,” he said.
The process is not cheap, said Gendreau.
“We pay them,” she said. “We pay for the appraiser and pay them again to justify their appraisal and even talk to use about reducing, and then have to pay out the money for what we owe the taxpayer … because it’s so subjective.”
For 2021, Littleton had a total town-wide valuation of $737,817,526 with utility properties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.