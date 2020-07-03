The Littleton Area Senior Center (LASC) is now offering a Grab & Go takeout lunch on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While the center itself remains closed to the public, all are welcome to come by car or on foot and pick up a hot meal to go.
Free items such as eggs, puzzles, books, and shelf food will also be available to seniors on a first come, first serve basis. The senior center is located at 77 Riverglen Lane in Littleton. More information is available by calling (603) 444-6050.
