Littleton Senior Center Launches New Remote Programs; Studies Reopening Scenarios

They’re staying creative.
The Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, which oversees eight senior centers in Grafton County, among them the Littleton Area Senior Center, is launching new remote programs and studying reopening scenarios as the region’s population becomes vaccinated.
“On May 21 of last year, we had a mini-retreat involving the leadership team and staff about what the vision was in terms of reopening,” Bob Muh, a Littleton resident and president of the GCSCC’s board of directors, said Thursday. “We were gathering information and brain-storming and were quite hopeful at that point in time to be able to move forward at at reasonable pace. Then, things didn’t turn out like we had hoped.”
Soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, the Littleton Area Senior Center (LASC) suspended the Tuesday congregate meal, a popular gathering for lunch and socializing; closed the building to the public because of safety concerns; and suspended volunteer-run programs and a host of other programs.
The long-running, five-day-a-week Meals on Wheels deliveries to home-bound seniors remain cut back to once a week and the hot meals are still being swapped for frozen meals and boxed and canned goods.
Out of last year’s retreat came three working groups throughout the county — one for facilities, a second for transportation, and a third for programs and activities.
Since then, all have been researching the latest information on safety protocols and finding creative ways to serve seniors amid safety restrictions.
“It was really remarkable the way they threw themselves into this effort,” said Muh.
On Friday, another countywide leadership retreat was held, this one at the Horse Meadow Senior Center in North Haverhill, to assess where the senior centers are at the present time, what is reasonable to consider in terms of programs and any reopenings or partial reopenings, and at what pace, he said.
“It’s tough to know where things are headed, but certainly there is a positive trend,” said Muh.
The creative ideas since last year have paid off, and they are also in place in the event health and safety restrictions are needed well into the future.
Although the in-house lunch is still suspended, the LASC did implement, in addition to the once-weekly, home-delivered meals that serve some 200 Littleton area seniors, a daily drive-through “grab and go” hot lunch program on site that after four months running has proved very popular, said Muh.
“It also provides opportunity for limited social interaction and there is a table set up with canned and dry goods and there is sometimes produce available,” he said.
LASC programs, too, have been revived, albeit through a different format — remote, via the Zoom videoconferencing platform for those with computers and the Internet, but also providing, for some programs, a call-in telephone number for those without computers.
“They have been exceptionally creative in terms of different programs and are doing a lot more online programs for those who have that capacity,” said Muh.
There are group arts crafts programs that seniors can participate in from home, as well as a diary and writing program, he said.
“They are trying to be very creative in terms of alternative means of social contact and activities,” said Muh.
Since it was first proposed several months ago, there is now a remote Zoom bingo program that recently started, as well as Just Talk Cars, a program for car lovers on Zoom that began on Wednesday, said LASC Director Robin Kristoff.
“We are also doing a book club in partnership with the Littleton library,” she said.
The first book club program begins next Wednesday.
Available, too, is a remote exercise class, with an instructor, for all mobility levels.
“The bingo has become a big hit and people are able to call in on that one and don’t need an Internet connection or computer, “said Kristoff. “That opens it up more.”
Let’s Talk Cars, too, allows those without computers to call in.
And while international travel is still at a standstill for some, there is another way of visiting the world.
“We had a virtual tour of Ireland last Wednesday, “said Kristoff.
Presented on St. Patrick’s Day was a curated video of Ireland, an introduction to the Gaelic language, a visit to St. Peter’s Cathedral, a discussion about Irish history and Irish trivia, and a presentation of Irish dances.
Future virtual tours are planned, including one for Earth Day in April and Cinco de Mayo in May.
Although such tours are visual and require Internet connection, many other programs do not, and seniors without computers can use their telephones to call in to join programs and will be provided a call-in number, said Kristoff.
“That opens it up to more people and some programs end up being about 50-50,” she said.
What has been implemented to date appears to be working.
“We do a client satisfaction survey and had good results across the board,” said Muh. “Everybody is saying the isolation hurts, but they very much appreciate the efforts being made and the creativity.”
The LASC serves the communities of Littleton, Lyman, Lisbon, Landaff, Sugar Hill, Monroe, Easton, Franconia, and Bethlehem.
