LITTLETON — About 10 local volunteers for the Littleton Area Senior Center snapped into action to unload 6 tons of shelf-stable food from the New Hampshire Food Bank that was delivered to the Littleton Area Senior Center on April 23.

The food is being distributed throughout Grafton County to clients of the Grafton County Seniors Citizens Council, which includes the LASC.

Mark Barton, of Creative Counters of Lyndonville, donated the trucks for the delivery and the driver time.

The GCSCC has eight senior centers in Grafton County.

Typically, the centers do their own ordering from the New Hampshire Food Bank, but during the coronavirus pandemic most have closed their Meals on Wheels programs for seniors in need.

The council decided it might be an opportunity to deliver to one location and distribute the food from there, Bob Muh, of Littleton, the new president of the GCSCC, said Wednesday.

Volunteers and donors have not been hard to come by during the pandemic.

“The really great thing is so many people have been stepping up to the plate and engaging in remarkable gestures of generosity, self-sacrifice and selflessness,” said Muh. “The cloud does have a silver lining.”

