LITTLETON — Evan Piette expected about 100 names.
He found a lot more.
The 17-year-old senior created a veterans wall that honors over 250 Littleton High graduates who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard over the past century.
Seeing the collected names — more than Piette imagined — was a powerful reminder of the town’s tradition of military service.
“It shows how strong a community we have,” he said. “It made me appreciate the area more than I already did.”
Doing his Eagle Scout project, Piette replaced an existing veteran’s banner with something more permanent and comprehensive.
The project was suggested by principal Jennifer Carbonneau, and done with the approval of the school board and in consultation with VFW Post 816.
The veteran’s wall is located near the high school’s entrance and features plasma cut, brushed steel lettering reading “Crusaders Who Served” donated by Wilco Direct Inc. and 12x15 inch plaques donated by NorthWoods Manufacturing.
There are 12 plaques, on which are listed names of Littleton High veterans dating back to the 1920s. They are sorted by decade, through the 2010s.
The wall will be updated as more Littleton High graduates enlist. Piette could join them. He will enroll at the University of New Hampshire in the fall, where he will participate the U.S. Air Force JROTC program, and intends to enlist in the USAF after graduation.
In a way, it’s a continuation of his work with the scouts.
“They both have a lot in common, in terms of soft skills and communications skills,” he said about the military and scouting. “Both organizations try to make you as well-rounded as possible.”
Evan and his brother, Isaac, are both lifelong scouts and members of Troop 209 who each completed their Eagle Scout projects in the past year. (Isaac made significant improvements to the Kilburn Crags hiking trail).
Evan hopes their work will inspire the next generation of North Country scouts as they rise through the ranks.
Said Evan., “Isaac and I doing that helps set the example for younger scouts, and helps shine a light on what you can do, and you empower people to make change.”
