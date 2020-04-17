Littleton:Senior Living Community, Rec Center Envisioned For Former Hitchiner Property

LITTLETON — Four years after the Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. departed town, one idea for the future of the property at 24 Beacon St. is being floated by a developer from Vermont who is putting together a business plan that would turn the site into a senior living community and recreation center.
While the working plan is still being advanced, Heidi Eichenberger, who is currently advancing a plan for the 210-unit Lakemont Retirement Community in Newport, Vt., is looking at keeping the existing Hitchiner buildings, including the main 141,000-square-foot, five-story structure to renovate into assisted living and independent living units for retired seniors.
The vision also includes a recreation center for all ages that would feature an indoor pool, restaurant and possible hockey rink, in all an investment that could be about $20 million.
“What we’re thinking about doing, in different phases, is to make it absolutely dynamic,” Eichenberger said Friday. “We have to respect seniors, we are becoming an aging population, and there is not enough out there for them. I think associating a recreation center with this is a great fit.”
The property is currently owned by North Country developer Bob Chapman.
If the project is successful, Eichenberger said she would buy the property, which would be called the Beacon Community.
The working plan involves about 35 assisted living units and 60 to 70 independent units.
Seniors are a growing percentage of the population, and the project would serve them by creating an affordable community, she said.
“Affordable does not mean you are poor; affordable means reasonable prices for everybody,” she said. “The whole objective is making it affordable for everyone and we’re hoping at starting our costs at about $1,200 a month.”
The tall building would be renovated first for retirement units and its exterior left the same in keeping with its historical look and making it eligible for possible historic tax credits.
The recreation center would be done in several phases, and the first-phase plan includes a basketball court, exercise center and yoga room, she said. The second phase involves an in-ground, indoor pool, and the third, if cost-effective, an indoor hockey rink.
“What this compound does is create something exciting for seniors,” said Eichenberger. “They can walk through it, be spectators for events. Because we have the senior retirement, it will enable this compound to have a restaurant that will also be open to the people in the recreation center. If we have enough space, we can have a small physical therapy space.”
The plan includes space for offices, as well as possible senior cottages.
The property ties in to the walking path along the river and could integrate well with the town of Littleton, she said.
The senior community would not be a nursing home or memory care unit for those with Alzheimer’s disease, but would be a community for more active seniors, she said.
If all goes well, she estimates it would take no more than six months to complete the first phase in the tall building.
Eichenberger has done three similar developments in Canada and is looking at doing two in Vermont, including in Newport.
For financing the Littleton project, she is in talks with a bank, currently unnamed, though with the banks busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it might be some time before discussions resume.
For the projects in Canada, she has run Pivot Deco Inc., the construction company.
If the project goes through in Littleton, Eichenberger, who also runs Hearing Center of Vermont in Newport, said ownership would be under an independent company formed specifically for the Beacon Community that would manage it.
Because Vermont projects have to go through Act 250, the Littleton project could end up being the first senior living project by Eichenberger in the United States.
“We’re really happy about this project,” she said. “It would be an added gem to the rest of Littleton.”
In 2019, Chapman had been looking at converting part of the main Hitchiner building into a community college site with funding from the state, but the state funding did not come through at that time.
Discussions then continued with potential developers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.