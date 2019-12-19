Littleton Sex Offender Re-Imprisoned

Richard Ingerson

A Littleton man who served a term in prison for sexually assaulting a girl beginning when she was 5 is back in prison after being indicted last year on a new set of aggravated felonious sexual assault charges carrying an extended term of imprisonment.

Richard A. Ingerson, 43, was sentenced Dec. 5 at Grafton Superior Court to 4 to 8 years in New Hampshire State Prison.

