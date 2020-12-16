Littleton:Snowmobile Club, Town Work To Save Major Snow Machine Corridor

The Littleton Off-Road Riders snowmobile club is trying to reopen a major corridor that was shut down by landowners who became upset about a nearby ATV park and requested ATV connector trail. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON — The local snowmobile club and the town are working to save a major snowmobile corridor that upset landowners near the industrial park shut down after the Board of Selectmen in September gave conditional approval for an All-Terrain Vehicle connection on nearby town land.

“The Mt. Eustis Trail got closed,” Steve Hight, a director with the Littleton Off Road Riders, told selectmen during their meeting on Monday. “We tried three different avenues to find reroutes and it’s absolutely not going to happen … We lost the trail, we lost grooming, and we lost a major link to the whole North Country trail system … We’ve run out of options to keep that open and going.”

