Littleton Staff Prepare For Possible “First Amendment Audits”

LITTLETON — Town staff are preparing for the possibility of aggressive people with video cameras recording “First Amendment audits,” which are posted online to make money for the videographers and have also been used in lawsuits against municipalities for alleged First Amendment violations.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, board member Carrie Gendreau said the issue of people with cameras seeking to provoke municipal staff as they request public records, and then posting on the Internet the video of the interaction, was recently highlighted in July/August issue the New Hampshire Municipal Association’s Town and City Magazine.
“They are alive and well and go around to different New Hampshire municipalities, town offices, and they’ve been at the statehouse,” she said.
Gendreau suggested that town staff get some training.
Town Manager Jim Gleason said it can be addressed with staff this week, and it’s something that he and Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith and other municipal staff have discussed regularly.
“Every time we hear a story of another community, we talk about it and stress the fact that we are not going to be one of those videos that people look at,” he said.
The key thing is for staff to remain calm under pressure and to not react inappropriately when someone shows up and begins recording video, said Gleason.
“We have our town offices that are marked so therefore they’d have to remain in the lobby because they don’t have a right to go into private offices,” he said.
There were some concerns about access in the Littleton Opera House, which has some signage involving that office, he said.
“Every time we see one of the videos or we hear they’re around we’ll get notification from other towns,” said Gleason. “It’s a constant reminder that there’s a way you deal with these folks. You’re polite and you provide whatever you can. But at the same time, don’t get intimidated because somebody puts a camera on you. Don’t get angry.”
As long as the person with a camera is not in an employee’s workspace or in any area unauthorized to the public, they have a legal right to video an interaction, he said.
“They’re trained to poke the bear,” said Gendreau. “And of course they make a lot of money. The angrier the person behind the camera gets, the more clicks. So our goal would be to make it as boring possible.”
Gendreau and Gleason said the aim is to make Littleton a no-click zone.
“We’ve actually had a couple of audits and our municipal employees have been phenomenal,” said Smith. “They don’t really address these individuals because they’re trying to get a rise out of you. Police officers have just walked away from them. And it’s more than clicks. They have legal representation and will sue the town. Based on our conversations with staff and the way that we’ve improved our town offices, I think we’re in a much better position to address First Amendment audits.”
And unlike some other communities that don’t have strict policies and allow people to walk into records rooms, Littleton’s town offices have boundaries and off-limits areas and are in good shape, said Smith.
Gleason said he will add it as an agenda item as a refresher for staff.
“Because they’re rearing up again,” said Gendreau.
After the discussion, Smith said those with the cameras have typically been non-residents.
According to the NHMA’s July/August 2023 story, attorneys HariNarayan Grandy and Keriann Roman, of the Drummond Woodsum law firm, said towns across New Hampshire and the nation have recently “begun experiencing a new, unsettling type of encounter with members of the public that has increasingly caused confusion, irritation, and even court battles and the resulting payment of money damages.”
First Amendment audits are an American social and political movement that involves filming in a public space, such as town halls, libraries, police stations and parking lots, to provoke employees and officials and interfere with employees’ ability to conduct town business, with the goal of provoking public officials or employees into violating the First Amendment, they said.
A “failed” audit involves confrontations with public officials or employees, where the auditor is told to stop recording, threatened with arrest or removed from the property, which can result in liability for the municipality, they said.
First Amendment audits have become a significant source of income for auditors, who get paid by posting their videos online, primarily on YouTube, where they request and receive donations from “subscribers” to help fund their “work,” said Grandy and Roman.
“The more inflamed the interaction, the more views they get and the more money they make,” they said.
While auditors might have a right to record public officials engaged in their official duties on public property, it does not mean they can record anywhere in a public building, and they cannot violate the law by trespassing into non-public areas, impeding official town business, or engage in disruptive conduct, they said.
Auditors have a right to record in town hall public parking areas and in lobbies, hallways, and waiting areas of the town hall or other town buildings.
“During a First Amendment audit, employees and officials should be welcoming, friendly, and helpful,” said Grandy and Roman. “This behavior will prevent escalation and will also likely shorten the encounter … If an auditor arrives at a town hall to welcoming, calm, and unruffled employees, they may never return.”
While Littleton police have had encounters, Gleason said in his 2 1/2 years as Littleton’s town manager he has not experienced a First Amendment auditor coming to the town offices on Main Street.
