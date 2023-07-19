Littleton Staff Prepare For Possible “First Amendment Audits”
The Littleton Select Board on Monday discussed "First Amendment audits" done by videographers trying to provoke town officials and how town staff should handle such audits if they come to Littleton. Left to right: Select Board members Carrie Gendreau, who brought up the topic following the recent publication of an article by the New Hampshire Municipal Association, and Linda MacNeil. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Town staff are preparing for the possibility of aggressive people with video cameras recording “First Amendment audits,” which are posted online to make money for the videographers and have also been used in lawsuits against municipalities for alleged First Amendment violations.

During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, board member Carrie Gendreau said the issue of people with cameras seeking to provoke municipal staff as they request public records, and then posting on the Internet the video of the interaction, was recently highlighted in July/August issue the New Hampshire Municipal Association’s Town and City Magazine.

