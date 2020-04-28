LITTLETON — Two weeks after being appointed to serve on the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery advisory board, tasked with recommending how to spend the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money slated for New Hampshire, a local state representative is now meeting with stakeholders.
One thing being looked at, said state Rep Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, is how to assist towns that will see a decrease in municipal revenues from the virus-prompted shutdown.
Another is possibly keeping some money in reserve in the event another virus outbreak erupts later in the year.
During a remote teleconference call Monday evening, Hennessey, whose Grafton-1 House district represents the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem, gave an update on the activities of the GOFERR advisory board to Littleton selectmen, followed by another update an hour later to selectmen in Bethlehem.
She is one of eight lawmakers on the GOFERR board, which consists of four state representatives (two Republicans and two Democrats) and four state senators (also two Republicans and two Democrats). Hennessey is the only member whose constituency on the board stretches from Concord north into Coos County.
In addition to the advisory board of legislators, a second advisory board to the governor is an industry body made up of a broad spectrum of individuals, she said.
“We are meeting several times a week,” Hennessey during her meeting for Littleton. “So far, our legislative board has heard from various health care associations and institutions including hospitals, mental health providers, county nursing homes, home care and hospice agencies. We’ve also heard from different state agencies and what they’ve been spending money on. We’ve heard from cities towns, and counties, nonprofits and higher ed organizations, restaurants, lodging, retail, general contractors, automobile dealers … I am in contact daily with constituents who have calls regarding either unemployment benefits, small business loans, or any other concerns they want to voice to me.”
She is conducting weekly meetings using Zoom Video Communications and has already done a meeting for nonprofits and this week will conduct a meeting for retailers.
“To Littleton’s perspective, when the legislative advisory committee heard from towns and cities, their biggest concern were the property tax delinquencies, the increased interest they might have to pay on Tax Anticipation Notes because they’ll probably have to hold them longer, and all shortfalls on other fees and taxes that they would normally receive,” said Hennessey.
The GOFERR board is now beginning to develop what will be a sheet of recommendations from towns, business and other stakeholders that will be given to Gov. Chris Sununu, and the board will see how that sheet compares to that of the industry advisory board and what the governor already has plans for, she said.
Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler asked what types of monies are allocated for the state.
The $1.25 billion is the first round of funding from the federal CARES Act and was given to New Hampshire before the two committees were formed, said Hennessey.
“The governor has already allocated about 10 percent of that to groups within the state, some of it operational stuff and administrative work for the Department of Health and Human Services,” she said. “As you can imagine, their health department has been overwhelmed since probably late January or early February. A big chunk of it has been funding for health care organizations. They are calling them loans, but they’re forgivable loans, so they’re basically grants. I know that four North Country hospitals have received funding from that … I just learned the fire department has requested assistance from that fund for an ambulance funding.”
As for where the remaining 90 percent of the funding will go, Hennessey said it is currently undecided how it would be allocated, such as, for example, if 20 percent would ultimately go to health care, 40 percent to small business loans or grants, 20 percent to nonprofits, or 20 percent to municipalities.
“I don’t know what it will look like right now,” she said.
Currently, the board she serves on meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Littleton Board of Selectman Chairman Carrie Gendreau asked if there’s a deadline to make requests for funding.
“There’s not a deadline,” said Hennessey. “We want to get the money out there as quickly as possible so the economy can start running again. There is concern if we give all the money out and another round of this occurs, another outbreak, say in fall or winter … We may keep some in reserve, but that’s not been determined yet.”
She is not aware of a time line for reopening the state from the current shutdown.
“My understanding is it’s going to be, hopefully, a tiered approach, and I’m hopeful it’s not a regional approach either,” said Hennessey. “I have received a lot of concerns that if they open it starting with the North Country, people are afraid that everyone from Massachusetts will come up here and bring the virus with them.”
