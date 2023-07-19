Littleton State Rep. To Serve On Landfill Study Committee

State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, has been appointed as a member of the newly formed state committee tasked with studying the impact and feasibility of unlimited service area permits for landfills, as well as the amount of out-of-state waste imported into the Granite State.
The bipartisan committee, composed of one senator and three state representatives, is the result of SB 159, which was enacted into law in June.
Elected in November 2022 to represent Grafton District-1, which includes the towns of Littleton, Lisbon, Monroe, Lyman, Bath and Sugar Hill, Rochefort said his appointment to the committee reflects his deep commitment to the well-being of the state and local environment.
As the only member of the committee from the North Country, he said his perspective will contribute valuable insights about some of the most rural and natural resource-abundant areas of New Hampshire.
The primary focus of the committee will be to evaluate the implications of unlimited service area permits for landfills.
By thoroughly examining the potential advantages and drawbacks associated with such permits, the committee aims to gather evidence-based information that might be used to develop responsible waste management practices while safeguarding the environment and water sources.
Through research and stakeholder engagement, Rochefort and the committee members will also explore how much trash is coming into New Hampshire how it is impacting current landfill capacity.
“I am honored to have been appointed to this committee, and I look forward to working to address these critical environmental concerns,” said Rochefort. “By studying unlimited service area permits for landfills and the transportation of out-of-state waste, we have a unique opportunity to understand the role they play in shaping common sense waste management practices that protect our state’s natural resources and prioritize the well-being of our local communities.”
The committee is expected to conduct research, consult with industry experts, and engage with stakeholders from various sectors.
The findings and recommendations will play a pivotal role in shaping future legislation related to landfills and waste management practices in New Hampshire, said Rochefort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.