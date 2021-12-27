Littleton:Superior Court Approves Special Town Meeting

Grafton Superior Court on Thursday formally approved the special town meeting requested by the town of Littleton for the purchase of a river district parcel.
Last week’s approval, which needed court approval under state law, came as no surprise to town officials, who on Dec. 10 held the deliberative session, the first part of the two-part special town meeting, with the second session to be the ballot vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Department of Public Works garage.
Voters are being asked for a temporary town expenditure of $120,000 toward the $450,000 total purchase of a 7-acre parcel owned by Ron Murro that will be developed into Riverfront Commons Park.
The town has already approved a $175,000 taxpayer share, and the balance will be made up from a $155,000 anonymous donation accepted by selectmen on Dec. 13.
If residents reject the property purchase during the Jan. 7 vote, the $120,000 will be returned to the town’s general fund.
If they approve it, the $120,000 will be reimbursed to the town through a state grant for the property purchase.
The reason for the special town meeting is because there is a deadline of Dec. 31 to close on the property and the grant will not be awarded until early next year.
The Riverfront Commons Park is a total $1.4 million project, with money for its development coming from grants and the total taxpayer share remaining $175,000.
