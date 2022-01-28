LITTLETON — Supporters of House Bill 1657 called it victory for all — legislation that will support small, local farms and supply fresh, high-quality nutritious fruits, vegetables and other food to schoolchildren throughout New Hampshire and provide youth with educational opportunities.
A presentation at the Littleton Opera House on Friday that was hosted by the Littleton Food Co-op and Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire at the Littleton Opera House drew representatives from the co-op and NOFA as well as local farmers and a local co-sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.
“It’s one of those rare bills that show up in Concord that’s really a win-win for everybody,” said Massimilla. “Sponsor [state Rep. Alexis Simpson [D-Exeter] was very wise in getting a bipartisan group of co-sponsors. It is definitely a bipartisan bill and I think it has a very good chance of passing the House, and hopefully, the Senate as well.”
HB 1657 seeks to establish a New Hampshire farm-to-local-school reimbursement program.
Schools that are eligible for reimbursement must participate in the National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program that provides low-cost or free daily lunches in public and nonprofit private schools.
Throwing its weight behind the bill is NOFA, a nonprofit that promotes organic farming in the Granite State.
“We’re very proud to sponsor this bill, and part of the reason is that New Hampshire farms, both organic and conventional, are struggling to stay in business just when we need them the most,” said Karl Johnson, president of NOFA’s board of directors and a former marketing director for Pete and Gerry’s Organics, the Monroe-based egg farms enterprise.
Climate change and economic uncertainty necessitate that there should be more local food production, but small farms around the country and the world are putting small farmers out of business or making it hard for them to run a business, he said.
“At the same time, our schools are struggling to get access to fresh produce, and there are supply chain problems,” said Johnson. “I think the farm-to-school program will help solve both of these problems. It will provide better food for schools and business for our farmers.”
Farm-to-school, he said, would provide a stable revenue stream to farmers during winter, when they need it most, and it keeps money in the community and contributes to the tax base and is good for the state.”
It also ties in with an educational component by teaching students where their food comes from, said Johnson.
“I think we want our kids to know our food comes from the land and it’s important that our land is available and we need to keep it working for us,” he said.
Massimilla, a retired public school teacher, said HB 1657 is a win because farmers and producers now have expanded markets to sell their goods, school districts will get reimbursed up to $1,200 a year for purchasing products that are from New Hampshire or from the New England region, and children will get better nutrition that will help them with their education.
“I taught in Lisbon for many decades, and the one thing you learn is that nutrition is such a key to performance in school, and the better the quality, the better the children are at being more receptive and being able to sit a little longer,” she said. “Education has changed over the years since I’ve been in, but nutrition has always been a big part of the school’s atmosphere.”
There are two tiers in the local schools’ reimbursement bill, with Tier 1 for products and food that come from New Hampshire and Tier 2 for food that comes from the other New England states.
Annually, each school that is part of the National School Lunch Program can receive up to $1,200 for each tier.
Under the bill, no school shall receive total reimbursements of more than $1,200 per year.
“Products include things like eggs, poultry fish, meat, maple syrup, apple cider, milk,” said Massimilla. “It’s a broad spectrum of foods that are covered.”
Tier 1 products are reimbursed at 33.3 percent of the cost and Tier 2 products at 16.6 percent of the cost.
Ed King, manager of the Littleton Food Co-op, said local foods is a large part of the co-op’s business, and if there’s one thing it has proved through the years, it’s that there is more of a demand for local food.
“More and more, young parents care about where their food is coming from, and that should extend itself into the school systems,” he said. “People who feed their kids local and organic foods care about that and it’s really important that continues on into the school systems. Childhood nutrition is very important to their development and to their education and this is a great way to support that … Local foods are more nutritionally dense because they’re not shipped from Mexico or California and they’re fresher.”
King called HB 1657 a positive first step in a larger process.
Agricultural education for students is also a huge opportunity and it can connect kids to food and cultivate an appreciation of fresh fruits and vegetables, he said.
“I see this leading to farm visits, more school gardens out there, and some basic nutritional educational programs in the school systems,” said King. “It’s so important to their development and so important to our healthcare system. The outcome should just be healthier lifestyles.”
He called HB 1657 a “pro-business bill” because it injects money into local economies by connecting farms to schools with the hope that it will lead to long-term relationships between schools and the agricultural community.
That connection doesn’t always exist now, and the educational food system is more of a corporate structure that often goes out to the lowest bidder and isn’t conducive to great nutrition, and certainly not local products, said King.
“I hope this is the first step that leads to greater funding as it goes forward and will become self-perpetuating as people see the value, see the connection, and build that demand for those local products,” he said. “It’s successful in other parts of the country. Vermont has been a leader in this arena and New Hampshire should follow suit …”
Sam Brown, manager of Meadowstone Farm in Bethlehem, said the vision of farm owner Tim Wennrich when Meadowstone began operations in 2004 was to become an agricultural center of the local community and provide more local food and nutrition.
“What I see with this bill is an opportunity for farms to not only get their produce and see that local economic impact, but also to reach kids of all ages and have that education piece,” he said.
The money for the reimbursement program originates from the federal government and is administered by the state of New Hampshire as revenue.
For the first year, the bill would appropriate $600,000 to the New Hampshire Department of Education’s office of nutrition programs to implement the farm-to-school reimbursement program.
Massimilla said the only requirement for schools is that they participate in the National School Lunch Program.
“When you look at the bill, it opens up a lot of avenues for the schools, for gardens,” she said. “They can have those experiences and it can be part of the curriculum. Hands-on is a great way to teach … It’s a good idea to make sure that your voice is heard on HB 1657, and you can send our support to the New Hampshire House. The more local support we have is the name of the game.”
Supporters on Friday said HB 1657 offers an incentive for local schools to purchase locally.
Brown said that currently some children have access to fresh, healthy food and others do not.
“The one thing I like about this bill is it’s taking a special experience and making it a normal thing,” he said. “It’s a way to get it to everybody.”
