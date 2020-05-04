Littleton Swears In New Police Officer

LITTLETON - As the Littleton Police Department advances its plan to fill the new narcotics officer position approved by voters, it has added a new officer to its patrol division.
James Hamel, a 2009 Profile School graduate and certified police officer for eight years, was sworn in Monday afternoon before he went out on duty for his first day.
“I’m excited to get started,” said Hamel.
Hamel, who lives in Littleton with his wife, Jane, came from the Woodstock Police Department, which he served on for four years.
For his first four years as an officer, he worked for the Plymouth Police Department.
Hamel grew up in Derry, and with his parents moved to the North Country, to Bethlehem, where he attended high school.
Police work, said Hamel, was something he always wanted to do and was always attracted to and he enjoys the variety, getting out in the community, and interacting with residents.
The addition of Hamel brings LPD’s full-time officer ranks up to 13, with 12 working for the town, and the narcotics officer, whose position will be partly funded by a New Hampshire Department of Justice grant, working with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and collaborating with local, state and federal police agencies.
Hamel’s addition fills the patrol officer position being vacated by the officer who will be dedicated to the narcotics cases.
In recent years, LPD has worked to beef up its capacity for investigations in to the more serious crimes.
Littleton Police Det. Scott Powers has been helping with drug and other big investigations and Littleton Police Det. Jillian Myers will soon be dedicated to sexual assault, burglary, property crime, and other cases, said Tyler.
