LITTLETON — The town health officer and public safety chiefs are targeting a few blighted properties in town for cleanup, boarding up, and removal of fire and safety hazards.
Several weeks ago, the vacated home at 70 Drew St. was boarded up by the town, and on Monday, the vacated property at 110 Elm St. was being boarded up and cleared of trees.
In June 2020, after several years of trying to work with the occupants of 110 Elm St. to clean up a yard that town officials said had become a junkyard and violated the municipal zoning ordinance and elicited complaints by neighbors, the town took action and had it cleaned up after being granted a court order.
Under state law, a town can require that a property be cleaned up, and the property owner is responsible for the cost and could be held in contempt of court if the property does not remain clean.
The federal government now owns the property at 110 Elm St., which the late Ruth Pryor had financed through a loan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“As a health officer I declared it a safety hazard for the neighborhood because everything was so overgrown,” Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz said Monday. “Both the fire department and police department have concerns about being able to look into the property and making sure the home doesn’t become occupied by someone who shouldn’t be in there, and the fire chief needs to make sure there’s nothing surrounding the house that could cause a fire … The fire chief said it’s a fire hazard because there’s stuff laying on it, so they’re cleaning out everything all the way to the back and cutting down some trees.”
The town has an obligation to board up 110 Elm, and the first floor and all the doors will be boarded, he said.
“Our attorney said health officers can put a no-trespass sign on the property when the health officer decides it’s either a health or a safety hazard, and that’s what we did,” said Bratz.
The Littleton Police Department also needs to be able to see to the backyard to ensure no one is going back there, he said.
“It’s an abandoned home and they want to be sure no one is sleeping in there or staying there in the winter time,” said Bratz.
What happens with 110 Elm, and if it will eventually be put up for sale, will be up to the federal government.
The property is currently in probate court.
“We already have one lien on it and the cost of this [cleanup] will be another lien,” said Bratz.
The property at 70 Drew St., currently owned by Martin Riley, who lives in Wisconsin, is in arrears for lack of property tax payments.
It is not the town’s yet, but will be after the town takes the property by tax lien.
Two properties on Bishop Street, one owned by the town, are less of a concern, at least for the moment.
The town already has a no-trespassing sign in front of the Bishop Street property it owns.
At the privately owned and vacant home farther up the street, police several years ago went in there to get out some youth who had been entering it and found a rat’s nest.
“They got it locked up and no one’s bothered with it since then, but sooner or later we will have to do something with that one,” said Bratz.
The couple who had lived there either died or moved out of state, he said.
“Theoretically, when owners of a property leave they are supposed to have properties boarded up,” said Bratz.
After a property owner on Saranac Street received a letter by Bratz stating they were in violation of both the fire law and abandonment of a house law, they boarded it up.
After receiving several written warnings about the condition of a rental property on the South Street extension, the owner of that home, which was the subject of a number of complaints by neighbors, took action and cleaned up the property.
Zoning ordinances specify how property owners are to maintain properties and can mandate a cleanup if a violation is determined to have occurred.
