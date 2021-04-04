A Littleton teen was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night in Dalton.
According to NH State Police the incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Route 135 near the Route 142 intersection.
First Responders learned a 2002 Volvo V70 Wagon had been traveling northbound on Route 135 when the operator lost control, went off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail several times before coming to final rest in the middle of Route 135.
During the course of the crash, passenger Isaak Labor, 18, of Littleton, N.H., was found to have been ejected out of the rear window of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Labor was transported by EMS to Littleton Regional Hospital and later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH via DHART for further treatment.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dagan Webster, 19, Dalton, N.H. Webster was arrested at the time of the crash for Operating After Suspension and Revocation, Misuse of Plates, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Although all factors are still being considered, it appears that speed is a contributing factor as a witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a speed above the posted speed limit prior the crash, say police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.
The New Hampshire State Police-Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the Lancaster Police Department, Dalton Fire Rescue, and Whitefield Ambulance.
